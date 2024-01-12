Manchester United's season has been impacted by injuries and underperforming individuals.

However, the United faithful's biggest concern will be their team's lack of identity with boss Erik ten Hag having failed to really set the world alight with his management this season.

Indeed, the Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League, and therefore, the Dutchman will look to bolster his squad in an attempt to salvage the rest of the season.

Man United eyeing Championship star

According to The Standard, Man Utd are interested in signing Hayden Hackney from second-tier club Middlesbrough.

The Championship side recognises that the youngster will be on the move soon, but it is more likely to be in the summer than this month with a host of suitors for the player.

Joining the Red Devils in their pursuit of the player are the club's two rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Those interested will have been keen to note that the midfielder scored against Premier League opposition just this week as Boro beat Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The player is estimated to be worth around £6m, as per Football Transfers.

How Hayden Hackney compares to Michael Carrick

During his 12-year career at Man United, Michael Carrick was often underappreciated by spectators and fans, but not by those playing alongside him.

The defensive midfielder made 464 appearances in a United shirt, yet it is only recently that he has been recognised as one of the "most underrated" players - as was noted by author Michael Cox - to wear the Red Devils badge.

Today, Carrick is the manager of Middlesbrough, where he has coincidentally overseen and influenced the development of Hackney, who has become a “special player," as per football writer Ben Mattinson, under the 42-year-old's guidance.

The 21-year-old has become a key cog in Carrick’s system, and Hackney has mainly played as a Carrick-esque defensive midfielder in a double pivot, featuring 22 times across all competitions.

Despite not being known for his ability in front of goal, his two goals and one assist prove he can come up with a contribution in the final third every now and again, just like his boss did at United, netting 24 times during his stay at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, the table below shows Hackney’s stats from the 2023/24 Championship campaign. As you can see, Hackney is one of the best controllers in the division.

Hackney's 2023/24 Championship Stats Stats (per 90) Hackney Percentile Passes completed 67.42 Top 6% Passes into final third 9.01 Top 1% Progressive passes 8.19 Top 1% Shot-creating actions 3.50 Top 18% Touches 87.19 Top 5% Tackles 1.75 Bottom 57% Ball recoveries 7.69 Top 7% Stats via FBref

His technical ability, eye for a progressive pass, and capability to dictate the play are immense, and when the ball is at his feet, he can simply do anything. The above is very reminiscent of his boss, who was known as a 'master of passing' by Paul Hayward of the Guardian. United have missed that type of classy midfielder since Carrick’s departure.

Although he isn’t the most tenacious player out of possession, Hackney reads the game extremely well, which allows him to recover the ball for his side.

However, his biggest trait is arguably his “fearless” attitude, as per scout Antonio Mango, which is highlighted by the fact that Carrick has handed him the captain’s armband at just 21.

Overall, there is no cap on how good Hackney could become, but if he did join United he would most certainly become Carrick 2.0 for the Red Devils. Therefore, Ten Hag must sign the 5 foot 10 engine.