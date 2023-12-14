Manchester United have found it difficult to push on from their progress made last season, with some believing they have taken backward steps in the new campaign.

The Red Devils have lacked consistency in the Premier League this season, which has ultimately put them in sixth place with 27 points. The side has adopted an all-or-nothing approach, as reflected by their nine wins and seven losses.

Erik ten Hag’s team’s main issue has been in front of goal, where they have only netted 18 times in 16 matches, and with that in mind, the boss will look to add a pure goal scorer to his side in January.

Man Utd transfers latest – Serhou Guirassy

According to German publication Bild, via Sport Witness, Man United are interested in signing Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy this winter.

The striker is known to have a release clause of just £17m this January, with a potential move making him one of the bargains of the window.

Guirassy is reportedly flattered by the interest from the English giant, and the Bundesliga club are seemingly expecting a bid to be forthcoming in 2024.

Why Guirassy could be perfect for Hojlund

Guirassy’s rise as one of the best centre forwards in Europe this season has been meteoric. Since joining Stuttgart on loan last season from Rennes, the Guinea international has scored an incredible 32 goals in 42 appearances, with 18 of those coming this season in just 14 matches.

It is no wonder he has been labelled “outrageous” by Athletic European Football writer Seb Stafford-Bloor.

Guirassy is a tall target man who likes to get involved with the play and build-up. His ball retention is excellent, which will allow United to sustain pressure in the opposition's final third, and he will act as an outball for the Red Devils.

A relationship forming using Andre Onana’s pinpoint kicking and the Stuttgart attacker's top-tier link-up play would help United get into more of those transition-like scenarios that they thrive in. Below is a table showcasing this and other key statistics from this Bundesliga campaign.

Guirassy stats Stats (per 90) Guirassy Bundesliga Percentile Passes completed 24.17 Top 2% Touches 42.99 Top 10% Key passes 2.26 Top 2% Shots 4.22 Top 18% Shot-creating actions 4.11 Top 2% Stats via FBref.

Signing for Manchester United for such a low fee wouldn’t just relieve himself of extreme pressure, but it would also help young striker Rasmus Hojlund, who was signed for a large fee in the summer and has failed to adapt to the Premier League.

United’s number 11 has also been dealing with a back injury this season, but due to a lack of reliable replacements, Ten Hag may have had to play him much more than he would have originally liked to. Guirassy providing a rotation option will help increase and maintain Hojlund's sharpness and fitness.

With all that said, a centre forward can only produce if he is provided with service, and the Danish forward has certainly been starved of that for the majority of the season, failing to score in the Premier League since arriving.

Manchester United must bid for Guirassy in January, as not only will he give Ten Hag more attacking options and take the pressure off Hojlund, but they will also be signing one of the deadliest strikers in Europe for such a cheap fee. It is a no-brainer.