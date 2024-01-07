The same problems witnessed during the opening weekend against Wolves are still occurring to this day, resulting in the Manchester United faithful becoming infuriated.

Erik ten Hag’s side are eighth in the Premier League after 20 matches, scoring an abysmal 20 goals and losing nine matches.

With that in mind, the boss will look to reinforce his squad this January in an attempt to save the season and his future at the helm of the Red Devils.

Man United transfers latest – Miguel Gutierrez

According to the Sun, Man United are keeping an eye on Miguel Gutierrez. United scouts have been sent to watch the Girona star over the last few weeks, who is valued at £17m.

It's said they are now closely tracking the player, however, a move this January is unlikely unless outgoings occur at Old Trafford.

Miguel Gutierrez’s style of play

Tyrell Malacia is a name that Man United fans won’t have heard of in a while, with an unknown injury picked up in the summer keeping him out of action for 179 days.

The Netherlands international has yet to feature for United this season, and with Sergio Reguilon returning to his parent club, Spurs, the left-back position is rather weak.

As a result, the acquisition of Gutierrez could well send the young full-back packing. After all, he has been “sublime” - as was previously noted by sports commentator Javier Balboa in Spain. The left-back is currently thriving in an exciting Girona side that is currently second in La Liga and has only lost once in 19 matches.

The 22-year-old has started all but one game this season, registering a goal and an assist in the process.

The table below shows Gutierrez’s statistics from the last 365 days across the top European leagues and how he subsequently ranks compared to his positional peers.

Gutierrez: Last 365 days @ full-back Stats (per 90) Gutierrez Percentile Pass completion % 84% Top 11% Progressive passes 4.62 Top 26% Passes into oppo penalty area 1.42 Top 23% Successful take-ons 1.24 Top 19% Ball recoveries 6.43 Top 19% Stats via FBref

On the evidence of the above, the Real Madrid youth product is clearly extremely comfortable in possession, and he rarely gives the ball away cheaply, allowing his side to maintain control.

The Spaniard is an intelligent footballer who also has the ability to invert when on the ball to help in the buildup phase of play, which United particularly struggle with.

Importantly, the Girona full-back has a vast, accurate passing range, which allows his side to spring into attack quickly. This is shown by the pass completion percentages and also by the fact that he forces the play into the penalty area when the opportunity arises.

The 5 foot 11 sensation has been described as a “weapon” from defence by scout, Antonio Mango, referring to him creating the third-most big chances in the Girona squad this season.

The left-footed ace has quick feet and can skip past an opponent, making him press-resistant, which allows him to wriggle out of tight spaces. Gutierrez is an aggressive defender who likes to get tight to the winger and take a proactive approach to defending. This is displayed by his ball recoveries statistic, but his biggest strength by far is his in-possession class.

Gutierrez is already showing signs of being an excellent full-back, but he also has the potential to become elite. If he did sign for the Red Devils, it is reasonable to presume he wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter, especially when Luke Shaw is available, but he would be a fantastic backup. The Spaniard has aspects of his game that he must improve, but his quality is undeniable.