Over the years, there is something romantic about Manchester United signing players from within the Premier League. It has often been a match made in heaven, with the Red Devils recruiting proven players from top-flight rivals, who have so often gone on to make a big difference in a title race.

Perhaps the best example is Wayne Rooney, who joined United from Everton in 2004, as an 18-year-old. Rooney is now the club’s record goalscorer, and won countless tiles both domestically and continentally with United, signing for a deal worth up to £27m.

Rio Ferdinand is another player who United brought in from a fellow Premier League side, this time bitter rivals Leeds United. Ferdinand cost the Red Devils £30m, a record fee at the time, and the defender became a pivotal member of the side, helping to create the same dynasty Rooney built.

Legendary striking duo Dwight Yorke who signed from Aston Villa, and Andy Cole who signed from Newcastle United, were also brought in from top-flight rivals. Cole arrived a few years before Yorke, but both were pivotal in United’s treble success of 1998/99 - contributing 53 goals between them.

Now, United could look to repeat the feat this summer and sign one of the best strikers of the 2023/24 season to strengthen their attacking options.

Man Utd looking to sign Premier League striker

The player in question here is Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, who has had a stellar season at Villa Park, helping his side into the Champions League. He has now been attracting interest from several clubs this summer, including Manchester United.

At least, that is according to Graeme Bailey, who claims that Watkins is well-liked by the Old Trafford club, 'who want a striker to ease the burden' on 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund.

However, United are not the only Premier League side who are interested in signing 28-year-old Watkins from the Villans. Bailey explains that the England international also has 'admirers' from Arsenal, United’s arch-rivals Liverpool, and Chelsea.

With that being said, it would be a tough deal to do, despite all four clubs believing Watkins could be signed at the right price. According to Bailey, Unai Emery’s side 'insist they have no plans to sell' their star man, especially given the fact they have Champions League football to look forward to at Villa Park next season.

How Watkins could replicate Yorke at Man Utd

There are several striking similarities between Yorke’s move to United and Watkins’ potential transfer to the 13-time Premier League champions. The main thing is, of course, they are both coming from Villa.

Yorke joined United for a fee of £17.3m in 1998, off the back of an impressive season at Villa Park, in which he scored 12 goals and registered four assists. In today’s money, he would have cost the Red Devils £75.6m, worked out using the conversion tool on The Transfer Index.

Watkins himself is going into the summer following a superb campaign. The 28-year-old scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in 37 Premier League games this season. As per Football Observatory, he is currently valued at £52m but could cost upwards of £75m, a similar fee to what Yorke would cost in 2024.

Watkins and Yorke most recent Premier League seasons for Villa Stat Watkins (2023/24) Yorke (1997/98) Games 37 30 Goals 19 12 Assists 13 4 Stats from Transfermarkt

Watkins could certainly have a similar impact at United to that of Yorke. The Trinidad and Tobago international was more than just a goalscorer for the Red Devils, providing 32 assists to go along with his 66 goals. Watkins is also a provider of goals as well as a scorer, as he has shown this season. His 13 assists were bettered by no one else, and he won the playmaker award.

Watkins was described as a “nightmare to play against” by Leicester City defender Conor Coady last April, and this is certainly something that is reflected in his stats from this season. As per Fbref, Watkins averages 0.36 assists per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, which ranks him in the top 1%. He is a wonderful creator.

Not only that, but he has the uncanny ability to make something out of nothing in front of goal, the mark of all good strikers. He averages 0.73 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes, which places him in the top 7%.

Like Yorke, Watkins would join United as a proven Premier League footballer in the prime of his career. Whilst he would have to sacrifice Champions League football this season, he has the chance to help take the Red Devils back to the top and go down in the history of the club.

It remains to be seen whether a deal for the Englishman will be struck, yet it might be one that could help spur United on and help them fight on all fronts for trophies again.