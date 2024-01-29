Paul Pogba's Manchester United career was a strange one to say the least. It's a cautionary yet fascinating tale.

Released by Sir Alex Ferguson when he was a youngster, the Frenchman returned to the club in August 2016 for a world-record fee (at the time) of £89m.

The fact he then left once again on a free transfer in 2022 quite possibly means this is one of the worst business deals we've seen in football. Ahem...Antony might have something to say about that.

The best of Paul Pogba

Pogba was a true showman and each time he stepped on the field was well and truly worth the admission fee.

From long-range screamers to dazzling footwork and silky skills, to the odd dab here and there, he was one of the finest entertainers we've seen in football over the last decade.

Ten years ago, Patrick Vieira once admitted that "I believe that he [Pogba] is a better player than I was at his age" while Zinedine Zidane commented in 2014 that the French star could "become one of the best players ever."

For a whole host of reasons, the now 30-year-old who is back in Turin with Juve, didn't live up to that prophecy. Either way, he is certainly one of the best all-round midfielders to grace European football.

Despite his troubles in England, Pogba still recorded 39 goals and 51 assists in 233 matches; not bad indeed.

Man United's best talent since Pogba

Not many left quite as big a lasting impression on football in the Premier League and indeed in the Serie A as Pogba did.

He is a World Cup winner and no one can ever take that away from the midfield entertainer. Yet, United could well secure the hottest French talent in Europe since Mr Pogba.

Reports over the weekend from Le10Sport, via Sport Witness, claims that United are one of the sides interested in 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

That said, they will face competition from rivals Manchester City and Liverpool for the teenager's signature. French giants PSG are also believed to be in the race to complete a move that could well cost in the region of £60m.

The report rounds off with the suggestion that all of the interested parties are set to lodge a bid in the summer.

Leny Yoro's style of play

So, why is Yoro such a hot property in 2024? Well, he's one of the finest young defenders in the modern game.

After the young centre-back starred against Montpellier in a 0-0 draw on Sunday, analyst Ben Mattinson took to social media to laud him, comparing him to another French centre-half in Arsenal's William Saliba.

Further described as "one of the most talented young centre-backs in world football" by scout Jacek Kulig, it's clear that Yoro has plenty of talent to be extracted.

He is already starring in Ligue 1, notably ranking particularly highly among defenders in the French top flight for stats associated with a modern ball-playing defender.

Indeed, the teenage sensation sits inside the best 8% of centre-backs in France for pass completion, the top 18% for carries per 90 minutes and the best 21% for successful take-on percentage. Again, consider his age and those stats are rather remarkable.

Yoro is already playing with a layer of composure that defies his age. He might not be the showman that Pogba once was but this is still evidently one of the best French talents to burst onto the scene since the Juventus midfielder.

For a United side lacking progressive defenders, notably Jonny Evans (worst 35% in Europe for carries) and Victor Lindelof (only the best 35% in Europe for carries), the Lille sensation would improve Erik ten Hag's side significantly. Just imagine him with Lisandro Martinez...