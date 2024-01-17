The striker role at Manchester United has been a hot topic of conversation this season, and that is only set to increase during the transfer window.

The reason for that is the fact that Erik ten Hag’s side have scored just 1.14 goals per game this season in the Premier League.

With that in mind, the Red Devils will look to sign a new striker this month to provide competition for those in attack.

Man United want a new goal-scorer

According to journalist Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are seriously interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee.

He states that initial talks have already taken place, but the Red Devils will face fierce competition from other clubs, notably German giants Bayern Munich.

However, Plettenberg further mentioned that a move is being lined up for the summer rather than in January.

How Zirkzee compares to Ruud van Nistelrooy

In the summer of 2001, Ruud van Nistelrooy joined United from PSV for a huge fee back then of £19m.

The striker went on to become a Red Devils icon during his five-year spell at the club, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup. Over 219 appearances, the forward scored an incredible 150 goals, and his influence on the United side was immense.

The former Real Madrid star hit the ground running at Old Trafford, winning the club's Player of the Year award in his first season, and Ten Hag will be hoping that another Dutch striker, the earlier-mentioned Zirkzee, could follow a similar path to success and become their next Van Nistelrooy.

The 22-year-old has been unstoppable for Bologna in the Serie A this season, acting as the focal point for the Italian club. Zirkzee is their top scorer in the league, netting seven times while also registering two assists in 19 league matches.

He has also taken on the captain’s armband in the absence of Lewis Ferguson, highlighting that talismanic Van Nistelrooy-esque nature,

Zirkzee's 2023/24 Serie A Stats Stats (per 90) Zirkzee Ranking in Serie A Goals 0.40 Top 40% xG 0.29 Bottom 65% Touches 42.59 Top 17% Passes completed 20.96 Top 22% Key passes 1.42 Top 24% Successful take-ons 1.42 Top 19% Stats via FBref

Zirkzee has developed into a true number nine this season who can score more goals than expected per game, having been forced to play as a lone striker in a 4-2-3-1. According to football writer Ben Mattinson, the Dutch forward is extremely "intelligent," which allows him to identify space in the box to get a strike at goal. His understanding of the game also allows him to drop deep and get involved in the play, as shown by his high touches and passing stats.

Just like Van Nistelrooy, who stands at 6 foot 2, Zirkzee is a striker who can move with elegance and speed despite being 6 foot 4 himself. His successful take-ons statistics support that, but he also has the ability to perform in any game state, which would benefit United massively.

Van Nistelrooy's record at Man Utd Season Games Goals Assists 2001/02 49 36 8 2002/03 52 44 8 2003/04 44 30 4 2004/05 27 16 6 2005/06 47 24 4 Total 219 150 30 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Notably described as having the "fundamentals to compete with the very best strikers" in the world by the aforementioned Mattinson, the signing of Zirkzee would improve United’s attack massively, just like Van Nistelrooy did around 20 years ago. It is a move that the Dutch boss must look to complete either in January, if possible, or in the summer.