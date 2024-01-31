Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want to start his Manchester United rebuild off with a statement signing.

However, that doesn't mean that the Red Devils will overpay for players, as they have done over the last decade.

The first major signing of the INEOS era could be a right winger, with Erik ten Hag keen to improve the balance in attack.

Man United set their sights on new forward

This week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man United target Michael Olise can be acquired for less than his £60m release clause.

Speaking to The United Stand with Mark Goldbridge, the reputable transfer insider said: "I think it's less than this (£60m release clause). There are many clubs interested in this boy. Chelsea will still be there and for Man United, it's an opportunity they will consider.

"It's a big opportunity when a player like this has a release clause. Arsenal have been scouting the player many times so it could be quite an open race. It won't be decided now."

Despite Chelsea's interest in the winger, his preference according to prior reports in January would be a move to Old Trafford.

A move for the France gem would occur in the summer due to United's financial fair play restrictions.

How Michael Olise compares to Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka's rise to the top has been fantastic to witness, with the Arsenal academy graduate now being classified as the best winger in the world by ESPN for the 2022/23 campaign.

The 22-year-old is continuing to thrive this campaign under Mikel Arteta, with the forward netting ten goals and providing 13 assists in 29 games across all competitions.

Man United's interest in Olise means they could sign their own version of Saka, as the duo have plenty of similarities according to FBref's similar player model.

Just like the England star, the Palace dynamo has been excellent this season, scoring six goals and picking up three assists in just ten Premier League starts. However, his season has been heavily impacted by an injury picked up during the summer.

Nonetheless, let's look at a handful of statistics from this Premier League season that prove Olise would thrive at United, while also comparing him to Saka.

Olise vs Saka Stats Stats (per 90) Olise Saka Goals 0.72 0.34 Assists 0.36 0.29 Shots total 3.62 2.69 Key passes 2.65 2.84 Shot-creating actions 6.03 5.97 Crosses 9.05 6.21 Tackles 1.69 2.15 Stats via FBref

Olise has proven to be one of the most "dangerous" attackers in the Premier League, as per analyst Ben Mattinson, with his output being the main talking point of his game. As you can see, the French forward ranks extremely high for both goals and assists, with only the most elite being able to produce both, the Arsenal star being one of those.

Both left-footed, they can also shift the ball onto their right to find a teammate in the box. Olise has a deadly cross, and both players love to cut inside to shoot or provide balls to the back post. Another aspect of their game that makes them among the best is their relentless work off the ball for their team in the press or tracking back to make tackles.

Overall, Olise would stroll into the United starting XI and replace Antony, who scored his only goal of the season against Newport County last weekend. The Palace artist could just transform United's attack.