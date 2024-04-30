It's been a season to forget for Manchester United this year, as a campaign of shocking performances has washed away all the good work done by Erik ten Hag last year.

The Dutchman's side crashed out of the League Cup and Champions League before Christmas and look a million miles from the top four, and while they have an FA Cup final to prepare for, it's against the practically insurmountable Manchester City.

While there are a plethora of players who could be singled out for their disappointing displays this year, the vastly experienced Casemiro has been one of the worst - as demonstrated by his mistake that gifted Burnley a late equaliser at the weekend - but based on recent reports, the Red Devils might have an opportunity to sign the perfect replacement.

Manchester United transfer news

According to Spanish reports from late last week, Barcelona are set to push Dutchman Frenkie De Jong out of the club this summer as they look to bring in as much money as they can in light of their ongoing financial problems.

The report mentions that Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and two Premier League clubs are interested in the 26-year-old's services. Given United's consistent interest in the past and earlier this year, it would be safe to assume that they are one of said clubs.

While the competition might be stiff, the report has revealed that the Blaugrana would be willing to sell the holding midfielder for as little as €70m - £60m - and while that's still a significant amount of money, it's not outrageous for a player of De Jong's quality.

Moreover, he might be the perfect player to fix the club's Casemiro-shaped problem.

How De Jong compares to Casemiro

It would be revisionist to claim that the former Real Madrid star wasn't effective for United last season because he certainly was - he won the BBC's United Player of the Season fan vote, for example - but he's not been the same player this year.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claimed that the Brazilian's "legs have gone" earlier this year, and retired United full-back Gary Neville has attacked the club's decision-makers, arguing that the "signing never should have gone through."

That said, how does the 32-year-old compare to De Jong? Can he hold a candle to the midfielder six years his junior?

De Jong vs Casemiro Stas per 90 De Jong Casemiro Goals 0.11 0.06 Assists 0.00 0.11 Progressive Passes 9.23 5.44 Progressive Carries 3.79 0.56 Goals per Shot on Target 0.50 0.14 Passing Accuracy 92.1% 81.4% Attempted Passes 92.0 63.6 Shot-Creating Actions 3.30 1.83 Goal-Creating Actions 0.50 0.17 Successful Take-Ons 0.71 0.44 Tackles 2.36 3.56 Interceptions 0.77 0.83 Clearances 1.54 3.06 Ball Recoveries 6.43 6.17 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

Unfortunately for the São José dos Campos-born star, he comes out second best in several areas, and the metrics in which he does come out on top, such as tackles, interceptions, and clearances, are likely down to the fact that he has to do an awful lot of defending in this United side, which is conceding an average of 17.6 shots per game in the Premier League.

In comparison, the "simply phenomenal" Dutchman, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, scores more goals, produces more progressive passes and carries, has a better goal to shots on target ratio, maintains a far higher passing accuracy, attempts far more passes, produces more shot and goal-creating actions, completes more successful take-ons and completes more ball recoveries, all per 90.

Ultimately, while Casemiro was a brilliant player for United last season, he now looks a million miles off the pace, and if Ratcliffe wants his rebuild of the club to be successful, he must offload him and bring in a younger and more dynamic midfielder like De Jong in his stead.