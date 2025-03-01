Manchester United had a fairly busy January transfer window. The Red Devils made a couple of deals, along with some major outgoings. The biggest departure was that of United academy graduate Marcus Rashford, who left on loan to join Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Brazilian winger Antony also made a temporary switch to La Liga side Real Betis, and Tyrell Malacia joined Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven on loan. There were also loan moves for several academy players, including Ethan Wheatley.

In terms of incomings, United made two signings. Ayden Heaven joined the club from Arsenal on a free transfer, and left wing-back Patrick Dorgu also made the switch to Old Trafford.

Dorgu's time at United so far

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim addressed a key issue in his side by signing Dorgu. The Dane signed from Serie A strugglers Lecce for a fee of £25m upfront with a further £4.1m in potential add-ons.