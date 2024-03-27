In truth, Manchester United’s campaign has been filled with disappointment, frustration, and inconsistencies.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League, and although they have spent heavily over recent years, the squad has been rather thin.

Injuries have played a role in Erik ten Hag being unable to play the brand of football he insists on, while some individuals have also struggled to reach the heights they showed last campaign.

One of those is Marcus Rashford, but with a potential new signing on the cards this summer, he could return to his very best.

Man Utd’s search for a striker

Last summer, Man United addressed their centre-forward issues by signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a deal worth £72m.

The Danish attacker struggled to adapt to the Premier League to begin with, but he’s now scored seven goals and provided two assists since the end of December.

However, according to a recent Fabrizio Romano interview with CaughtOffside, Ivan Toney could be “one to watch” this summer, with United keen to bolster their attack.

Romano noted: "As I said here multiple times, Man Utd are still in early stages of the process to decide which striker they want to sign; experienced or young. Talks are going to take place internally, Toney will be one of the names available on the market so could be one to watch.”

It is reported that Brentford will likely demand a fee of around £70m for their star striker, who would provide great competition for Hojlund, which will be important considering Anthony Martial’s inevitable exit.

How Toney could supercharge Rashford

United’s number ten has found consistency difficult to come by this campaign, despite still being one of the club’s best performers in regards to output.

The 26-year-old is Ten Hag’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals, and he seems to finally be returning to form, scoring in all of United’s last three matches, including a vital equaliser in the Red Devils’ 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Although those numbers aren’t terrible, they’re nowhere near his record from last season, where he scored 17 times and provided five assists in just 32 starts, but the potential acquisition of Toney could bring the best out of the attacker.

Despite scoring 20 goals and providing four assists last season himself, the current Bees forward is well known for his physicality and old-fashioned approach at times, with even boss Thomas Frank describing him as a “monster,” which is exactly the type of profile that could see Rashford thrive alongside.

At Brentford, Toney operates in a system without traditional wingers like United; however, his style of play complements Rashford’s strengths perfectly.

As you can see by the table below, the 28-year-old’s first start for England against Belgium highlighted what he could bring to Ten Hag’s team in regards to goals, creativity, and intelligence.

Toney vs Belgium Stats Toney Goals 1 Penalties won 1 Shots 3 Key passes 2 Pass accuracy 83% Duels won 4/6 Via Sofascore

The striker showed his brilliant link-up ability and ball retention, often dropping slightly deeper to create space behind the defence. This is the exact scenario where Rashford is one of the best in the Premier League, using his pace to latch onto through balls, inevitably from Bruno Fernandes.

Toney’s ability to receive direct passes from the defence and goalkeeper also allows United to transition much quicker, in turn providing the United winger with more opportunities to hurt the opposition.

It’s also clear that the former Peterborough attacker is a goal-scorer who thrives inside the penalty area, which will not only help take the attacking responsibility off Rashford’s shoulders but also enhance his creativity.

Overall, the signing of Toney could give United a slightly different option to Hojlund up front, and one that could truly make Rashford unstoppable once again.