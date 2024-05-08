The 2023/24 season has been a very frustrating time for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s side currently sit eighth in the Premier League, having lost a club-record 13 times since the competition began in 1992.

Not only that, the Champions League was a disaster for the Red Devils. They finished rock bottom of their group, which included Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray, conceding 15 goals in the process. As per Opta Joe, that is the most conceded by a Premier League side in the Champions League group stages.

Whilst they are in the FA Cup final, their day of destiny being a second consecutive meeting against Manchester City, their defence of the Carabao Cup went poorly, getting eliminated in the fourth round by Newcastle.

With such poor form, it is perhaps no surprise that reports are suggesting United’s new owners, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are considering sacking the Dutchman, with the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law suggesting on Tuesday his future is “far from certain” after a dismal 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Man Utd's manager shortlist

In the event of Ten Hag’s sacking, United have been linked with several names, with managers including Thomas Tuchel, being banded about as a potential replacement. However, there may be one option in the Premier League who could provide the answer, especially considering the fact he could bring out the best in one of United’s most exciting squad members.

The manager in question here is Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who has done a wonderful job at Villa Park this season. Former Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe suggested last month that Emery would be a “class manager for United”, provided he was “given the support and the full backing”, like he has received at Villa.

Former United striker Dwight Yorke has also backed Emery, explaining that, if he were to switch clubs this summer, the Spaniard would do “even better than Erik ten Hag, Mikel Arteta or Jurgen Klopp at their clubs”.

It has been a superb season for Villa, who have all but sealed their place in next season’s Champions League, currently sitting in fourth on 67 points, seven points clear of fifth place Tottenham Hotspur. He has performed so well, that football presenter Dougie Critchley believes Emery deserves to win manager of the season.

Indeed, Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress this season. As per Understat, they have played 18 home games, winning 12, drawing three and losing three, all while scoring 45 goals and conceding just 25. They have been in imperious home form.

Emery has been famed for his 4-2-2-2 system at Villa this season, which sees his side play with little width. Two false wingers tuck inside and act as number 10s, whilst the centre-forwards make runs into the channels behind opposition defences.

How Emery would benefit Hojlund

The Spaniard’s track record with getting the best out of his centre-forwards is certainly a big advantage for United.

Five strikers whom Emery has coached so far have gone on to get 50 or more goals under his tutelage, including David Villa with 59 and Edinson Cavani with 89; Ollie Watkins is well on his way to 50, too.

Highest goal scorers under Emery Player Games Goals Edinson Cavani 98 89 Kevin Gameiro 145 67 David Villa 88 59 Carlos Bacca 143 58 Roberto Soldado 95 52 Gerard Moreno 81 46 Ollie Watkins 76 41 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 67 41 Stats via Transfermarkt.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, and could certainly do with someone like Emery to get the best out of their forwards.

Since joining United in August for a fee of £72m, Rasmus Hojlund’s form has been rather patchy. He has scored 14 goals in 39 games for the Red Devils this season, which includes eight in the Premier League, five in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup.

However, despite his lack of goals, Hojlund clearly has the potential to become a top-level striker. Some of his strikes this term, such as the one away to Luton, in which he anticipated Alejandro Garmacho’s shot and deflected it in off his chest, are enough to prove that.

Not only that, he is an excellent channel-runner, something he showed at Atalanta, and it is one task that Emery desires from strikers at Villa. This is certainly something that Hojlund could excel at under the Spaniard, given his pace and power to run the channels all day.

He has been somewhat misused by Ten Hag so far, who has utilised the Dane as more of a target man, tasked to win second balls from long goal kicks by Andre Onana, which he has struggled with at times.

Indeed, Emery’s track record with strikers is impressive, and it does make you think that, if Hojlund was to play under him, we could see the Dane explode and show much more of the potential he clearly has.

He has helped Watkins unearth his full potential, and become one of the Premier League’s best strikers. There is nothing to say he could not do the same with Hojluind if he got the United job.