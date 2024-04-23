With each game that goes by, Erik ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager becomes more and more uncertain.

The fact that his side blew a three-goal lead in just 20 minutes to a Championship side certainly doesn’t help his case; in fact, many believe it should be the final straw.

It’s clear that the biggest issue currently at the club is a lack of cohesion in the team and the fact that the boss has been unable to get the best out of some of his players.

However, the recently linked Thomas Tuchel could have a huge impact on the side if he were to join, particularly from the player development side of things.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three players who the German boss could transform if he were to be handed the job in the event of a Ten Hag sacking.

1 Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has already undergone a huge transformation this season, thanks to Ten Hag, but the former Chelsea boss could just be the man to take him to the next level.

In recent years, Tuchel has worked with some fantastic right-backs, notably Reece James and now Joshua Kimmich, and it’s safe to say he knows how to get the best out of them, with the former picking up 14 goal contributions in the 2021/22 league campaign and the latter picking up six Bundesliga assists this season.

Whether the Bayern Munich boss would opt for a three-back or a four-back formation would remain unknown, but regardless, Dalot has the potential to thrive in both roles.

The Portuguese defender’s game against Coventry City on Sunday serves as evidence of that, as he made five interceptions, three key passes, and assisted the opener, proving that he’s a complete full-back.

2 Rasmus Hojlund

This season, Tuchel has had the pleasure of working with arguably the best centre-forward in the world, Harry Kane, from whom all young strikers like Rasmus Hojlund should take inspiration from, given the fact he's already scored 40 goals this season.

The Danish number 11 has had a relatively solid first campaign overall since being signed by Ten Hag for £72m, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, but there have been some ups and downs along the way.

Hojlund's 23/24 Premier League Stats Stats Hojlund Goals 7 Assists 2 xG 6.7 Shots per game 1.3 Touches per game 24.5 Passes per game 10.8 Key passes per game 1 Via Sofascore

But, as you can see by the statistics, he hasn’t exactly been helped by his teammates, with a lack of service and support limiting his overall involvement and goal-scoring chances.

Under the 50-year-old boss, the game should revolve around Hojlund, like it does Kane, ensuring that service is provided from all over the field, with a focus on delivery from wide.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandes in the side, Hojlund should be getting more opportunities than he is, which would be the first priority of change by the German.

Indeed, he could finally develop into the "monster" that some, including Ruben Selles, his assistant coach at FC Copenhagen - think he is.

3 Mason Mount

If Tuchel did become the manager of the Red Devils, then he would reunite with former Chelsea player Mason Mount, who certainly needs a revival.

The England international joined Man United in the summer for £55m, but almost all of his campaign has been disrupted by injuries, meaning that he’s only played 12 Premier League games.

Mount’s best football of his career was played under the former Paris Saint-Germain boss, and he would relish the chance of being coached by him once again.

During Tuchel’s last full season at Stamford Bridge, Mount scored an impressive 11 goals and registered ten assists from midfield, which is the sort of form he needs to return to.

If anyone can get the best out of United’s number 7, then it would certainly be Tuchel.