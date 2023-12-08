Manchester United seem to have finally found some consistency in the Premier League, evidenced by Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag claiming the player and manager of the month awards for November. The Red Devils won all three of their Premier League matches last month, winning each game to nil.

The Reds also put their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle behind them this week, as they narrowly beat Chelsea 2-1, despite registering 28 shots and accumulating 4.17 XG.

Underperforming in attack has been a common theme this season and Manchester United may enter the transfer market in January to enhance their options in the final third, especially in the striker department, to give Rasmus Hojlund competition.

Man Utd transfers latest – Serhou Guirassy

According to Bild via Goal, speculation regarding Guirassy’s future at Stuttgart has increased this week, following his post-match comments to the fans, where he stated, “thank you for everything”.

Top clubs around Europe are interested in acquiring his services this winter, including Manchester United, but Stuttgart will hope to keep hold of their star player, who has led them to a current Bundesliga standing of third.

The 27-year-old is currently valued by Transfermarkt at £34m, doubling in value since the summer due to his excellent form this season.

The stats that show Serhou Guirassy would be a good signing for Man Utd

Simply put, Guirassy has been absolutely incredible this season and his goals have been the catalyst to Stuttgart's surprising upturn in form. The 27-year-old boasts world-class statistics this campaign, netting an astonishing 16 goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances, just two less than Harry Kane. The Stuttgart star is averaging a goal every 49 minutes.

The Guinea international is a true number nine, who has a similar playstyle to ex-Man Utd striker, Romelu Lukaku, according to FBref.

The duo thrive when pinning the opponent and receiving the ball to their feet with their back to goal, which is displayed by their relatively high number of passes received per ninety, 7.01 and 8.74 respectively.

There is a difference between the two players however, with Guirassy boasting a higher short pass completion rate, shots and goals than Lukaku, showcased in the table below.

Guirassy vs Lukaku stats Stats (per 90) Guirassy Lukaku Short pass completion % 88.8% 75% Shots 4.37 2.34 Goals 1.84 0.54 Stats via FBref

Despite signing for a large fee in the summer, Hojlund has been unable to take his Champions League form into the Premier League. The signing of Guirassy would give the boss an alternative up front, who has more experience and a relatively impressive injury record, which makes him more reliable than current back-up, Anthony Martial.

Guirassy seems to be a combination of the two current United strikers, possessing physicality, ball retention in the final third and an “ice-cold” - as per teammate Deniz Undav - clinical edge. The table below is how he compares to United's first choice number nine, Hojlund.

Guirassy vs Hojlund this season Stats (per 90) Guirassy Hojlund Pass completion % 80% 74.2% Shots on target 2.06 0.59 Goals 1.84 0.00 Shot creating actions 3.98 2.49 Key passes 2.18 1.18 Stats from respective leagues via FBref.

Guirassy is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe, with 18 goals in all competitions this term, and his performances have rightfully earned him plenty of attention.

His attributes lend themselves perfectly to United’s wide men, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, using his link-up play and box presence to provide space for the Red Devils' attackers.

Stuttgart's main man would be an excellent signing for Erik ten Hag and the club's next version of Lukaku - at the best of his abilities.