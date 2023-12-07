Manchester United have been one of the most confusing teams to watch this year, as despite enjoying an excellent campaign last season, they have seemingly fallen apart this year, with shocking performances in the Premier League and an almost guaranteed exit from the Champions League.

Yet, after their convincing win over Chelsea on Wednesday night, they somehow find themselves just three points behind Manchester City in fourth place.

If Erik ten Hag can get his team to maintain the levels they showed against the Blues over the next few months, the Red Devils could even find themselves ahead of their noisy neighbours come May.

That goal might be easier to achieve if United sign the incredibly exciting midfielder they have recently been linked to, Florian Wirtz - a move that would allow Bruno Fernandes to take up a more permanent role out wide.

Manchester United transfer news - Florian Wirtz

According to a report from Sky Sports Germany last month, Manchester United are watching Florian Wirtz 'closely' and while they have yet to make contact with the club or player, are still very interested in the young Bayer Leverkusen star.

One of the most significant obstacles to the three-time European champions getting this deal done will be the other interested parties, as both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are said to be incredibly keen on the promising midfielder as well.

Furthermore, any deal will likely cost an arm and a leg, with Sky Sports claiming that Leverkusen value their man at over €120m, equating to roughly £103m.

However, the "elite talent", as described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, appears as if he would be worth the massive outlay as he has already registered eight goal involvements in just 12 Bundesliga starts for Leverkusen this year.

Plus, his arrival at Old Trafford could allow Fernandes to fill in on the right.

Some may question the value of playing the team's best player and captain out of position to accommodate a new, young signing.

However, if United were to land Wirtz, his current output and future potential would justify him occupying the attacking midfield role. Plus, Fernandes is more than capable of being effective from the wing.

Wirtz vs Fernandes Stats (per 90) Wirtz Fernandes Non-Penalty Goals 0.36 0.15 Assists 0.66 0.25 Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.65 0.57 Shot-Creating Actions 6.40 5.25 Progressive Carries 4.89 1.65 Progressive Passes 7.74 8.05 Successful Take-Ons 3.36 0.85 Stats vis FBref

The Portuguese international played on the right wing seven times for club and country last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists, proving that he can maintain his impressive output even when he isn't starting in the centre.

Ten Hag even backed his ability to deal with the defensive responsibilities of a modern-day winger, saying: "From the side, he's a very good presser; he understands the moment when to close down when to put an opponent into trouble.

"He knows when to track back and close passing lines, close opponents, even if our press gets beat he tracks back, he can play in between lines and then get behind lines."

Furthermore, United are hardly stacked in that department, with Antony, Facundo Pellistri, and Marcus Rashford all flattering to deceive as things stand - the trio scoring just two goals between them this season.

Ultimately, the arrival of the "magic" German, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, would likely push Fernandes out to the wing, but the team would undoubtedly benefit from having them both in it.