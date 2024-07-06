Highlights Manchester United's 2020/21 summer transfer window saw them sign Edinson Cavani, Amad, Facundo Pellistri, and Alex Telles, while also considering Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United’s summer transfer window of 2020/21 did not go the way they had intended it to at the start of the summer.

The club, then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, were strongly rumoured to want to sign the likes of Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham, but they ended up signing very different players.

Their marquee signing that summer was legendary striker Edinson Cavani, on a free transfer. The Uruguayan striker had left Paris Saint Germain just months before, with United eventually snapping him up in October, at the end of what was an extended transfer window.

Young wingers Amad and Facundo Pellistri were also signed during the summer window of 2020, from Atalanta and Penarol respectively. Both are slowly beginning to make a name for themselves in the first team and have enjoyed successful loan spells, with Amad scoring an incredible late winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup last April.

Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, who now plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr, was also brought in by United that summer, from Porto. He struggled to nail down a starting spot during his time at Old Trafford.

However, there was one other signing, who still remains at this club to this day, who has never settled in at Old Trafford and could well depart four years after he made the move to Manchester, to make room for potential incomings such as Manuel Ugarte.

Midfielder to leave Man Utd

The player in question here is Donny van de Beek, who joined United from Ajax in 2020, for an initial £34.6m, which could rise to £39m due to add-ons. However, after a tough time at Old Trafford, he could be in line to leave the club this summer.

At least, that is according to a report from Tyrone Marshall, a journalist for the Manchester Evening News. He reports that United are “working on a permanent exit” for the Dutchman, who himself would like to leave Old Trafford.

A potential destination for the player has not been made clear at this stage, although his loan to Eintracht Frankfurt did not offer any clarity on his future.

The German side declined to turn his loan spell at the club permanent, deciding against activating the £9m buy-clause in his contract. However, United will search for a new club this summer, given Van de Beek’s contract expires in 12 months, with the club not willing to let him leave for free.

Why Man Utd should cut their losses

Van de Beek’s time at United has been very frustrating for all parties, given his lack of game time and injury record. He has played just 62 times for United in all competitions across his four seasons at the club, scoring twice and registering two assists. Not only that, but he has missed 52 games for the Red Devils due to injury.

Incredibly, the Dutchman is one of the top 15 highest earners at United and is currently within the top 10 highest pay brackets at the club. This is certainly a problem for United, given his lack of minutes at Old Trafford, hence why a sale is best for all parties, meaning United can reinvest that money.

Man United top 10 highest pay brackets Amount per week Player(s) £350k Casemiro £300k Marcus Rashford £250k Mason Mount £200k Antony £195k Jadon Sancho £190k Harry Maguire £150k Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen £120k Victor Lindelof, Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez £90k Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek £85k Rasmus Hojlund, Diogo Dalot Stats from Capology

The player who they could bring in as an alternative to Van de Beek is Ugarte. The PSG midfielder is thought to be “close” to joining the Red Devils, as reported by Diego Munoz of ESPN Uruguay.

The pair are nothing alike in terms of their midfield profile, with Van de Beek a number 10 who likes to pick the ball up in pockets behind the striker, and PSG’s number four a defensive midfielder who excels as a ball-winner, exactly what United are missing.

As per Fbref, he averages 5.97 tackles and interceptions and 8.14 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, both of which rank him in the top 1% amongst midfielders in Europe.

Incredibly, Van de Beek is worth substantially less than the Uruguay international, according to Football Transfers. The former Ajax man is valued at just £4.3m, compared to Ugarte’s valuation of £35m, a whopping £30.7m less than the PSG midfielder.

It really seems as though selling Van de Beek to make room for the likes of Ugarte might well be the best possible move for United to make this summer. Not only would they be allowing the Dutchman to rebuild his career elsewhere, but they would be saving money on wages and adding a profile to their squad that fits better.

Therefore, ten Hag must brutally ditch him from the squad before the end of the summer transfer window as he continues to reshape his midfield options.