Manchester United have various esteemed icons in their hall-of-fame, the likes of George Best, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham remembered from the past as legends in a Red Devils strip.

There are also modern-day examples too, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand sticking out alongside the exploits of a far more youthful Cristiano Ronaldo.

In his first spell at the Theatre of Dreams, Ronaldo showed everyone glimpses of the unstoppable machine he would become in Madrid - scoring 31 goals in 34 league outings during the 2007/08 season with the Red Devils before the Galacticos swooped in.

Ronaldo's return to Manchester United after developing into one of the world's best away from Old Trafford at Real Madrid and Juventus didn't quite go to plan, an infamous TV interview with Piers Morgan his undoing as Erik ten Hag sold the Portuguese superstar thereafter without hesitation.

How much did Man Utd sign Cristiano Ronaldo for?

Considering Manchester United first sold CR7 for £80m back in 2009 to the Bernabeu, the Red Devils managed to re-sign the ageing talent for a cut-price £12.85m 12 years on from his initial exit; not bad business indeed.

It would prove to be a fine deal at the start, Ronaldo picking up from where he left off in a Man United strip by scoring 18 goals from 30 starts during the 2021/22 season.

However, after his first season back at the Theatre of Dreams, his relationship with the club would sour leading to an acrimonious exit.

He would score one more goal for the Red Devils during the 2022/23 season, netting in a 2-1 away victory at Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Man Utd Season Games played Goals Scored Assists 2003/04 40 6 8 2004/05 50 9 9 2005/06 47 12 8 2006/07 53 23 14 2007/08 49 42 8 2008/09 53 26 12 Stats via Transfermarkt.

For a man who was once undroppable in a Man United shirt, he would have to make do with a spot on the bench under Ten Hag a number of times in his final season with the Dutch head coach not putting up with Ronaldo's ego.

It would lead to the now 38-year-old departing for the Middle East, the megabucks of the Saudi Pro League calling his name with Al-Nassr FC.

How is Ronaldo performing in Saudi?

Playing in a league that boasts talents such as Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Ronaldo is still the stand-out performer at 38 years of age for his new Saudi employers in a star-studded league.

Signing for Al-Nassr on a free transfer, the current 3rd placed Pro League side have exploited his falling out at Manchester United to pull off an unbelievable deal.

He has managed an astounding 25 goals in 30 games in Saudi football to date, scoring 11 from ten this campaign so far - including a devastating hat-trick away at Al-Fateh.

Ronaldo continues to perform to the peak of his powers even in the twilight of his career, the 38-year-old far too good for football in the Middle East.

It raises the question of whether or not Ronaldo could still do a job with Man United at this moment in time if a move away from the club never transpired, the Red Devils toothless in front of goal with only nine goals to their name in the Premier League so far this term.

Whilst strikers fire blanks at Old Trafford, Ronaldo will continue dominating the Saudi Pro League until he decides to call time on his illustrious career.