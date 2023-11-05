All is not well at Manchester United at present, with the Red Devils having endured a dismal start to the campaign that has left them firmly outside the top four berths, having already suffered an early exit from the Carabao Cup in midweek.

While throwing money at the problem has rarely been the correct solution for such an expensively assembled squad, it may be the case that fresh recruits will be needed in January, in order for Erik ten Hag to help shift the doom and gloom surrounding Old Trafford.

One area that United appear to be keen to strengthen is at right-back - despite the presence of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka - with recent reports indicating that the club are showing an interest in Galatasaray star, Sacha Boey.

Man Utd transfer news - Sacha Boey

As per prior reports coming out of Turkey earlier this week, the Premier League outfit are believed to be keeping a close eye on the promising Frenchman, with a potential departure from Istanbul on the cards in 2024 with just 18 months left to run on his existing deal.

The belief is that even if the 23-year-old is not sold in January, it is considered 'highly likely' that an exit will occur next summer, opening the door for Ten Hag and co to pounce in the near future.

That search for a new option on the right side of the defence comes with Wan-Bissaka currently into the final year of his contract - albeit with the option of an extension - while teammate Dalot has failed to convince of late, despite signing a new long-term deal earlier this year.

The stats that show why Sacha Boey would be a good signing for Man Utd

While valued at just €10m (£9m), according to CIES Football Observatory, Boey is certainly no mere bargain option, with the former Rennes man having already proven his quality against the Red Devils in the Champions League this season.

Lining up against Marcus Rashford in United's 3-2 loss last month, the in-demand defender hardly gave his opposite number a sniff with an all-action display at full-back, notably winning eight duels on the night as a marker of his defensive prowess, while providing two key passes and earning three fouls - showcasing the impact he can make in the final third.

That latter strength was particularly evident as he arguably "made fun of Rashford" at one stage - according to Turkish journalist Furkan Bozoglu - having expertly nutmegged the Englishman down the right channel.

While one moment of genius, or one complete performance, is not enough to highlight the quality of a player, the evidence would suggest that Boey could be an upgrade on Dalot, in particular, for Ten Hag.

How Sacha Boey compares to Diogo Dalot

The recent defeat to Newcastle United in midweek laid bare the frustration surrounding the hosts' Portuguese right-back, with the 24-year-old notably failing to track Miguel Almiron for the Magpies' opener, before being hooked at the break.

As ESPN's Mark Ogden noted during the match, the £85k-per-week asset is an "example of Man United’s flawed recruitment", with his recent contract extension having been a "long-term reward for mediocrity".

While meant to be the more attacking option in contrast to Wan-Bissaka - who is arguably the "best in the world" at one-on-one defending, according to James Maddison - Dalot has hardly proven his worth in the final third over the years, registering just four goals and six assists in 122 games for the club in all competitions.

Sacha Boey vs Diogo Dalot - 2023/24 Champions League Stats Boey Dalot Games 3 3 Starts 3 3 Goals/assists 1 0 Key passes per game 1.7 0.7 Tackles and interceptions per game 5.0 2.0 Aerial duels won 64% 50% Total duels won 62% 46% Average match rating 7.40 6.60 Stats via Sofascore

Boey, for instance, has already recorded three goals and four assists from just 71 games for his current side, while in a defensive sense, his average of 4.3 tackles and interceptions per game in the Super Lig this term is far beyond that of his United counterpart in the Premier League (2.8 tackles and interceptions per game).

That would suggest that if Ten Hag is keen to upgrade on the struggling Dalot in the New Year, the Dutchman should certainly consider looking the way of the Galatasaray ace.