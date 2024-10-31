Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has labelled a teammate of his as “unbelievable” after his performance against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils played their first match post-Erik ten Hag on Wednesday night, as Ruud van Nistelrooy took interim charge, and it was a night to remember for the Dutchman, as they sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the competition in style.

Related Man Utd may have advantage over Arsenal to sign £50m star who loves Amorim Man Utd's new manager may just give them the edge in a transfer race with a Premier League rival.

Man Utd thrash Leicester in van Nistelrooy’s first game

It has been a poor campaign for United so far, but Wednesday night’s 5-2 demolition of the Foxes put some smiles back on the fans' faces. It was their first game since the sacking of Ten Hag, and it was van Nistelrooy’s first match as interim head coach.

Speaking after the game, van Nistelrooy spoke about the feeling of leading United out as interim manager. He said: “To go back to yesterday, of course, receiving the players and getting together for the first day after Erik [ten Hag] had to leave was a sad day to share. Mixed emotions.

"He was the one that asked me to work back here again, and in the first conversation we had, I felt such a passion and care for this football club. That is why I was so sad to see him go.

"Having said that, football and life continues, and we knew that 75,000 people would be waiting for us here today, with millions more watching at home behind their screens and radios, and you have to switch then as players. We tried to switch that button for the players; try to get the mindset going and go out tonight and give everything for the fans."

The Red Devils have made Ruben Amorim their first choice to replace Ten Hag, and an announcement on his appointment is now expected on Thursday, with United paying his release clause and an extra fee so he can leave Sporting before his notice period.

The 39-year-old is expected to take charge of the club in the November international break. Wednesday was a good night for United, with a few players standing out for their performance, and one player really impressed one of his teammates.

Man Utd star says teammate is "unbelievable"

Dalot labelled teammate Casemiro as “unbelievable” following their 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup last night. It was a rare stress-free night of football for United and the fans, as a double from Casemiro as well as goals from Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes put them in full control all before half-time.

Casemiro was one of the standout performers for the Red Devils after struggling massively towards the end of Ten Hag's reign, putting in such poor displays that he was told by Jamie Carragher to “leave the football before the football leaves you”.

However, the 32-year-old remained at Old Trafford, and his teammate Dalot labelled him as “unbelievable” following his Carabao Cup performance last night. Dalot said after the game: “Unbelievable goal. He has that in him, those abilities. And it shows how much he was confident to [shoot] that far from the goal. So I am glad he did.

Casemiro's 2024/25 Man Utd stats Apps 13 Starts 9 Minutes played 851 Goals 3 Assists 0

“We know that when he is at this level, when he is in his best shape, I think he is an unbelievable player. He can help us a lot. So, today, I think he showed a very fantastic level.”