As Manchester United suffered a second-half collapse to slip to a 2-2 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, one man who was perhaps culpable in that late capitulation was polarising midfielder, Fred, with the Brazilian having struggled after entering the fray off the bench.

The 30-year-old is certainly not one to be found wanting with regard to his effort and enthusiasm - having been described as someone who "would give his last drop of blood for the team" by former boss Ralf Rangnick - although as Thursday's stalemate again showcased, the experienced enigma too often falls short with regard to his quality.

Previously described as "not good enough" for the Red Devils by club legend Roy Keane, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man notably lost possession on nine occasions from just 31 touches against the Lilywhites, while also winning just two of his seven total duels as a marker of his all-round woes.

The £120k-per-week asset - whose 6.1 match rating was the joint-lowest of any player for either side, as per Sofascore - seemingly 'brought no stability to the midfield battle and behaved without composure', according to 90min's Sean Walsh, with that perhaps explaining why the diminutive playmaker has not started in the league since the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.

That lack of regular involvement has come amid reports that manager Erik ten Hag could be set to move on the 32-cap dud at the end of the season, with that exit set to come amid something of a mass summer clearout.

While the former Ajax boss may be in the market for a new midfield addition ahead of next season - amid Fred's possible departure - the Dutchman could well already have an ideal asset in the academy ranks, in the form of 18-year-old, Dan Gore.

Who is Man United's Dan Gore?

The exciting teenager first came to wider attention having been "superb" as part of the club's FA Youth Cup success last season, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston, having since been involved in first-team training on occasion this term.

In contrast to Fred, the promising Englishman appears to be able to thrive both in and out of possession, with his defensive quality, first and foremost, having been lauded by youth coach Mark Dempsey, who suggested that the youngster simply "smashes into people", such is his tenacity.

Also described as a "proper player" and a "leader" by Dempsey, the precious gem can mirror that impressive work ethic with quality on the ball, having been described as "technically brilliant" by Railston during Friday's draw with Spurs at Premier League 2 level.

The same can not be said of Fred, with the left-footer's woes in possession showcased by the fact that he ranks in just the bottom 37% among his European peers for pass completion, even if he does rank in the top 5% for tackles made.

In Gore, Ten Hag would seemingly have an asset who he could potentially build his midfield around in the years to come, with the £1.4k-per-week ace having been previously lauded as "one of the most talented youngsters" in the club's academy, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

With it perhaps time for Fred to finally seek out pastures new after five years at the Theatre of Dreams, the 5 foot 7 man's exit could well be hastened if young Gore is handed an opportunity to impress in the senior set-up.