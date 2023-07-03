Manchester United could look to secure Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer if veteran stopper David De Gea is to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manchester United's goalkeeping situation?

As per The Athletic, Manchester United reportedly offered De Gea a new contract at Old Trafford before eventually changing their mind on the decision at the last minute.

The 32-year-old has since received a new proposal from the Red Devils ahead of this term; however, he is now out of contract at Manchester United as he mulls over his future and is a target for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, according to The Sun.

Despite the fact De Gea's 12-year stay at Manchester United looks to be in a perilous position, he would still ideally like to be kept on at the Premier League giants if both parties can come to a compromise in negotiations.

Sky Sports have revealed that Manchester United are considering several goalkeeping options as Erik Ten Hag looks to strengthen his last line of defence, including the likes of Raya, Inter Milan's Andre Onana and Porto stopper Diogo Costa.

De Gea was named on the Red Devils' official released list and any push for another goalkeeping addition is believed to be a separate case to the future of the Spaniard.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has stated that Raya, who earns around £25k-a-week at the Gtech Community Stadium, is indeed on the radar at Old Trafford and may be a potential replacement for De Gea.

Jones stated: "Raya is a pretty simple deal waiting to happen, if United want to go down that path. And if de Gea is going to leave, we've heard for some time that Raya is on their radar as somebody that could replace him."

Would David Raya be a good signing for Manchester United?

Raya, who has been hailed as an "incredible" player, has earned a reputation as an accomplished goalkeeper in the English top flight due to his shot-stopping abilities and composure with the ball at his feet, a trait that Manchester United boss Ten Hag has traditionally demanded from his man between the sticks.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for Brentford, managing to amass 12 clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef show that Raya was a key part of why Brentford secured a top-ten finish in the Premier League, recording a save percentage rate of 77.7%.

As per WhoScored, the Spanish stopper also ranked in Brentford's top five performers across the term, behind Ben Mee, Bryan Mbuemo, Ethan Pinnock and Ivan Toney, earning an average match rating of 6.97/10 for his exploits on the field.

Manchester United will be looking to build on an impressive 2022/23 campaign under Ten Hag and bringing in someone like Raya could help to take the Red Devils to the next level at Old Trafford.