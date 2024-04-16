With Champions League qualification now looking rather improbable, the jury is out on whether even an FA Cup triumph would be enough to spare Erik ten Hag from the axe at Manchester United, with the Dutchman perhaps set to follow the path of his compatriot Louis van Gaal in the Old Trafford dugout.

Approaching the end of two turbulent campaigns in charge, the question remains as to whether the former Ajax boss is the man to lead the club back to the top of the English and European game, with the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime likely pondering that very same thing at present.

If Ten Hag's time at United is up this summer, the 54-year-old will have at least left a significant legacy with regard to the production of young talent, having bravely and courageously put faith in teenage prospects Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho over the last 12 months or so.

That stellar duo could well be followed by further academy starlets in the near future, with the past week having even seen 17-year-old Shea Lacey pictured in first-team training, while the Englishman has only just signed his first professional contract at the club.

Amid the intrigue surrounding the "Phil Foden regen" - as described by writer Jack Kenmare - it's worth considering how the starting XI at the Theatre of Dreams could look in the next few years, with the then first-team regular Lacey included among a sprinkling of new faces.

With that in mind, here's a potential United lineup - with or without Ten Hag - ahead of the 2027/28 campaign...

1 GK - Andre Onana - 31

Signed on a £47.2m deal from Inter Milan last summer, Andre Onana has had a fairly rocky first season in England, to put it mildly, notably costing the club with a string of errors during their dismal Champions League group stage run.

That being said, there have been signs of improvement of late - notably during his Man of the Match display against Brentford - while the Cameroonian can hardly be blamed too greatly amid the barrage of shots he has had to face this term, with United shipping the second most attempts on goal in the entire division.

The hope will be that the one-time Ajax man can kick on next season and beyond to cement an undisputed spot for himself at the club, securing his place in this future lineup.

2 RB - Diogo Dalot - 28

It's been a hard road for Diogo Dalot at United, although by 2027, the expectation is that he will have cemented his place as the club's first-choice right-back even further, having enjoyed a particularly impressive campaign this time around.

After a slow start under the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - for whom he made just 36 appearances - the Portuguese ace has slowly managed to usurp Aaron Wan-Bissaka on that side, having arguably been the club's "best player" this season, ahead of young Garnacho.

Set to be just 28 by the time the 2027/28 season kicks off, the former Porto man is seemingly a shoo-in for this side.

3 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite - 25

The first new face in this predicted lineup is Everton star, Jarrad Branthwaite, with the £80m titan having been heavily linked with a move to Manchester in recent times.

Dubbed "magnificent" by pundit Alan Shearer, the Carlisle native has been a shining light in a struggling Everton side this season, helping to keep eight clean sheets after averaging 3.5 tackles and interceptions per game - as well as scoring twice.

With United needing to freshen up an ageing defensive unit which could lose the likes of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans this summer, the youthful Branthwaite could represent the perfect replacement.

4 CB - Lisandro Martinez - 29

An undoubted "monster" during his first season in England back in 2022/23 - as per teammate Luke Shaw - the World Cup winner is becoming something of a problem for Ten Hag and co due to his dismal injury record, having only made 11 appearances so far this term.

That being said, if the Argentine can get back to his consistent best then there is no denying that he is a real asset at the heart of the defence, able to combine his innate ability on the ball with a fierce determination that has warranted 'The Butcher' nickname.

Alongside the towering, 6 foot 5 presence of Branthwaite, the ball-playing battler could surely thrive.

5 LB - Harry Amass - 20

There has been talk regarding the addition of a new left-back this summer - namely Nice's Melvin Bard - although United could do worse than to put faith in exciting teenager, Harry Amass, with the attack-minded full-back arguably "Luke Shaw's successor", in the words of journalist Alex Turk.

Already a part of Ten Hag's first-team squad, Amass could prove a bargain and quality solution to what has been a problem position for the club of late, with both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia enduring regular injury woes.

Having reaped the rewards of promoting the likes of Garnacho and Mainoo, there's certainly merit in giving the former Watford ace a chance to impress.

6 CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 22

Speaking of Mainoo, the Stockport-born maestro has been a revelation during an underwhelming season for the Red Devils, the playmaker having already forced his way into England reckoning despite only making his first Premier League start back in November.

Not the defensive-minded asset that many thought he was, the highly-rated talent has showcased his attacking quality with crucial stunners against both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool - two major high points in a mixed bag of a campaign.

While more difficult periods will arise for the youngster in the future, as is the way for any rising star, he is looking like the type of figure that a side should be built around.

7 CM - Joao Neves - 22

The big task for United this summer will be to settle on a long-term replacement for Casemiro at the base of the midfield, with the Brazilian's form and physical capability having nosedived in 2023/24 - Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp brutally suggesting that the 32-year-old "looks like he's in Soccer Aid".

While there is no obvious target being lined up, perhaps by 2027, Ratcliffe and co will have got their hands on Benfica's midfield sensation, Joao Neves, with the diminutive warrior having been tipped to move to Old Trafford over the last year or so.

Likened to a certain Paul Scholes by data analyst, Ben Mattinson, Neves has caught the eye due to his brilliance both in and out of possession, ranking in the top 9% among his European peers for tackles made, as well as in the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90.

Perhaps not the imposing midfield destroyer that some may be craving, the Portuguese starlet could still dovetail nicely in a midfield combination with Mainoo.

8 RW - Shea Lacey - 20

A senior bow has yet to emerge for the now-17-year-old, although the expectation is that Lacey will be a future star at Old Trafford, having been lauded as a "very, very special player" by the aforementioned Turk.

With five goals and five assists from just 19 games for the club's U18 side, the wing wizard has dazzled on the right flank throughout the youth ranks, with comparisons having also been made to fellow left-footer, Ryan Giggs.

That right-wing berth has been a consistent issue for the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with £86m man Antony - who has just one league goal involvement this term - the latest costly addition to fall flat.

Perhaps, young Lacey is the long-awaited solution...

9 CAM - Bruno Fernandes - 32

The current United skipper will almost be 33 by the time that 2027/28 gets underway, yet it would be difficult to bet against him still being a mainstay of the side in that number ten berth.

A divisive figure at times due to his emotional and passionate presence on the pitch, there is no denying the playmaker's quality, as his 76 goals and 62 assists in 227 games in all competitions for the club can attest to.

The former Sporting CP star deserves to be part of a truly successful United side, with the club needing to match his winning ambition over the coming years - or risk losing him to a more competitive outfit.

10 LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 23

Aside from his recent social media activity, it has been another season of individual success for Garnacho, with the fleet-footed ace establishing himself in Ten Hag's side at the age of just 19, after starting the last 30 games in all competitions.

With nine goals and four assists to show for his efforts, the Argentina international is only going from strength to strength while operating off the right flank, albeit with his future looking destined to be on the opposite side.

That switch could then come at a cost to local hero Marcus Rashford, with the Englishman's inconsistent form becoming a real issue for United, after scoring just seven league goals this term.

With rumours also rife that Rashford could be moved on before too long, that left-wing berth may be Garnacho's for the taking.

11 ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 24

There is no two ways about it, United are crying out for a new centre-forward this summer, in order to ease the goalscoring burden on young Rasmus Hojlund.

That being said, the hope will be that the speedy Dane can blossom into an elite number nine over the coming years, having shown flashes of his quality this term with 13 goals in 35 games in all competitions.

Tipped to be a "superstar" by pundit Paul Merson, the former Atalanta ace perhaps needs time to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League and having invested roughly £72m in securing his signature, it is far too soon to write him off just yet.

A forward line of Hojlund, Garnacho and Lacey - supported by the likes of Fernandes and Mainoo - is certainly a mouthwatering prospect, indeed.

Man Utd's predicted XI for when Lacey becomes a regular: GK - Onana; RB - Dalot, CB - Branthwaite, CB - Martinez, LB - Amass; CM - Mainoo, CM - Neves; RW - Lacey, CAM - Fernandes, LW - Garnacho; ST - Hojlund.