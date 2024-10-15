The club of an "outstanding" player has now decided to allow their £80m+ player to leave in the January transfer window, acting as a boost to Newcastle United.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies and PIF have been linked with plenty of players of late, with Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell possibly liking the idea of strengthening his squad midway through the Premier League season.

Manchester United winger Antony is one player who has emerged as an option for Newcastle, with an upgrade on Miguel Almiron being looked at moving forward. The Red Devils ace hasn't managed to be a key starter this season, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo often preferred in wide attacking areas.

AC Milan central defender Fikayo Tomori has also been backed to seal a move to St James' Park, with a potential return to the Premier League on the cards for the former Chelsea man. Howe needs added depth at centre-back, so it could prove to be a match made in heaven.

Antoine Semenyo has also been linked with joining Newcastle, which could cause controversy because of his Sunderland past, with the 24-year-old now plying his trade at Bournemouth, scoring three goals in the league so far this season.

Newcastle boosted in pursuit of £80m+ ace

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle have now been boosted in their efforts to sign Antony in January, with Man Utd happy to see him move on at that point, giving PIF the green light. The Red Devils have "decided" to offload the Brazilian, not seeing him as a key part of their plans, having cost £82m from Ajax back in the summer of 2022.

The Magpies, Crystal Palace and the Dutch giants are all believed to be "eyeing up a mid-season deal" for the 24-year-old, who could jump at the opportunity to enjoy a new challenge after falling out of favour.

Antony would be an intriguing signing by Newcastle, with United manager Erik ten Hag hailing his defensive ability as a winger in the past, saying: "His attitude was outstanding defensively. With Garnacho they doubled up. Every man has to put a shift in, and them two today were outstanding."

The United ace clearly has bags of natural ability, possessing a lovely left foot and the ability to produce spectacular pieces of skill - winning 16 caps for Brazil is also no mean feat - but there would also be some Magpies supporters who may be concerned about his lack of consistency in his right-sided role.

While Antony can be an aesthetically pleasing player to watch, a lack of substance has been aimed at him, with the South American never coming close to matching similar players in his position in the Premier League, such as Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

Antony's club career stats Appearances Goals Assists Man Utd 86 12 5 Ajax 82 24 22 Sao Paulo 52 6 6

Just 12 goals in 86 appearances for United is a poor tally, with only five coming in the league, but if Howe feels he can improve that aspect of his game, Newcastle could have a top-quality signing on their hands. He may also cost far less than the huge money the Red Devils paid for him, which could be worth the risk.