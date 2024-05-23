Paul Scholes. Not just a wonderful footballer, but one of the best midfielders to have ever graced the beautiful game, let alone wear the Manchester United kit.

The local legend dominated under the instruction of Sir Alex Ferguson for years, racking up a total of 718 appearances for his boyhood club.

Over his 19 years of service to the club, the magician won 11 Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, and two Champions Leagues, one of the finest trophy cabinets of any English international.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to bring the success of the past into the future, with a current United target being likened to a certain Scholes.

Man Utd’s search for a new midfielder

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, via Sports Witness, Man United are determined to acquire the signature of Joao Neves this summer.

The midfielder currently plays for Benfica, having progressed through the academy ranks, and he’s being watched by many of the top clubs across Europe.

No reports have mentioned that United are planning to launch a bid yet, with the club still yet to play in the FA Cup final and decide the future of Erik ten Hag, but they are allegedly 'very keen' to bring the player in.

However, one stumbling block in place will definitely be Neves’ £102m release clause, which is a fee that Benfica will look to receive. That would eclipse Man United's transfer record should a deal be brokered at that price.

How Casemiro compares to Joao Neves

There’s no doubt about it: Casemiro has been one of the greats over the past decade, serving as a crucial player in Real Madrid’s success.

However, his move to the Premier League hasn’t quite been as rewarding, even after a successful debut campaign at United where he won the EFL Cup.

Unfortunately, this season, the Brazilian has struggled to return to the standard required to perform at the highest level after an injury, to the point where he’s now being highlighted as a huge weakness in the team, particularly because of his lack of athleticism.

Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, the 32-year-old made 24 Premier League starts while operating as a defensive midfielder and a centre-back, but how do his stats compare to those of his potential replacement, Neves?

Casemiro vs Neves 23/24 League Stats Stats (per game) Casemiro Neves Touches 72.8 76.5 Passes completed 46.5 54.4 Pass accuracy 83% 90% Successful dribbles 0.4 1.2 Tackles 3.3 2 Duels won 5.8 6 Balls recovered 5.3 6.4 Dribbled past 2.2 1 Via Sofascore

Firstly, it’s quite clear that the signing of Neves would be a huge upgrade on Casemiro, from pretty much every single perspective.

In possession, there’s a clear difference between the two, with the Benfica star being far less wasteful on the ball while also having the ability to be press-resistant due to his mobile frame and control the tempo of a game, as highlighted by his dribbling, touches, and passing stats.

Despite standing at just 5 foot 9, the Portugal international defends with aggression and tenacity, while his proactive approach enables him to always be one step ahead of the play, which makes him far superior to Casemiro.

Furthermore, he covers ground brilliantly, and he’s far less likely to be breezed past, which will protect the backline, unlike Casemiro, who’s dribbled past far more often than Neves.

All of the above makes the “insane” midfielder, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, sound just like a young Scholes, who he’s also compared Neves to, in regards to his technical class, tenacity, and the potential to become a leader.

At just 19 years of age, it’s crazy to see how well Neves is performing, especially considering he has so much potential to reach. Alongside Kobbie Mainoo, he could lead the Red Devils towards over a decade of success, just like the iconic Scholes.