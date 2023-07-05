Manchester United target Diogo Costa's name 'keeps coming up' at Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag endeavours to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest transfer news involving Diogo Costa?

According to The Daily Mail, Porto goalkeeper Costa and Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana are among the favourites to replace David De Gea at Old Trafford.

The report states that Manchester United's budget won't be able to cover bringing in both a goalkeeper and a striker, so a compromise of some sort will need to be found within their recruitment process.

Football Insider claim that it looks likely that De Gea won't return to Manchester United amid uncertainty surrounding his contract situation and the fact he is now a free agent while he isn't keen to play second fiddle at the Premier League giants.

In terms of the Red Devils' attraction towards Costa, A Bola via The Sun have revealed that he has a clause of around £65 million in his current contract at Porto.

As per The Athletic, Manchester United have also contacted Feyenoord over the availability of goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as they step up their transfer proactivity.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports journalist Sheth has detailed that Costa is a name that carries on getting mentioned in conversations at Old Trafford.

Sheth said: "United will be looking at other keepers. Diogo Costa from Porto is a name that keeps coming up.

"David Raya from Brentford, possibly a little bit too expensive for what United believe, with him only having a year left on his contract and making it clear that he wants to leave."

Would Costa be a good signing and who else had been linked with the Red Devils?

Costa, who has been hailed as "sensational", has earned a reputation as a reliable stopper between the sticks and could help Manchester United to reach a new gear in 2023/24.

Last term, the 23-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions for Porto and managed to keep 20 clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Costa also achieved a save percentage of 77.2% in the Primeira Liga and 81.6% in the Champions League, respectively, demonstrating his capacity to keep the majority of strikes he faces away from the target.

Sofascore illustrate that Costa earned an average match rating of 6.95/10 for his exploits on the pitch in the Portuguese top-flight last campaign.

In other news, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has completed his medical ahead of a move to Manchester United. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the state of play surrounding the England international on Twitter, stating: "Mason Mount’s medical was fine and successfully completed — waiting for Manchester United announcement. Mount’s expected to share his ‘goodbye’ message to Chelsea — then Manchester United will unveil Mount as their first summer signing."

The Daily Mail have reported that Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is another target for Manchester United, with talks continuing between both parties, indicating a busy summer window ahead at Old Trafford regarding incomings.