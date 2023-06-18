Manchester United signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer would be a surprise as he would be a 'big name contender' to challenge David De Gea between the sticks, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Diogo Costa?

According to A Bola via METRO, Manchester United are interested in signing Costa from Porto this summer and he has emerged as a priority target for Erik Ten Hag.

The report states that the Red Devils are reluctant to activate his £64 million release clause and are trying to get his current employers to lower the price of the £24k-a-week ace.

As per The Guardian, they also detail that Manchester United are known admirers of Costa; however, Newcastle United and Chelsea are also keen on the Portugal international this off-season.

David De Gea's future at Old Trafford is uncertain and he may well depart the club following a distinguished period of service stretching back to 2012, as per 90min.

Contractually, De Gea will be free to leave Manchester United at the end of the month when his deal at the Red Devils expires; however, Ten Hag does have an option to extend his terms at the Premier League giants by a further 12 months.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has indicated that he would be surprised if Costa was brought to Old Trafford this summer.

Jones told FFC: "To be honest, I would just be surprised generally if they brought in a big-name contender for De Gea. It doesn't really add up with what their intentions should be in this transfer window. They either replace David De Gea or they focus the main bulk of their money on other positions."

Would Diogo Costa be a good signing for Manchester United?

Costa is a very accomplished goalkeeper who is highly regarded among his peers due to his safe handling and his composure and distribution on the ball.

In 2022/23, the 23-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions for Porto, recording 20 clean sheets in total, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Costa has also managed to produce a save percentage rate of 77.2% in the Primeira Liga, demonstrating his reliability between the sticks.

Former Brazil international Helton was full of praise for Costa last year in an interview with Noticias ao Minuto, stating: “He [Costa] has the possibility of being the best goalkeeper in the world. I knew his qualities, and this is not a surprise to me. He took over at FC Porto and the national team as well, and this, even if there is Rui Patrício, an excellent goalkeeper.”

It is easy to see why Costa would warrant such high appraisal and he could well be a long-term replacement for De Gea if the latter chooses to depart Old Trafford.