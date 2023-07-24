Manchester United are reportedly still interested in sealing a move for Monaco defender, Axel Disasi, with manager Erik ten Hag eyeing potential defensive reinforcements ahead of the start of next season.

What's the latest on Disasi to Man United?

Following previous rumours regarding a summer move for the 25-year-old, The Sun are now reporting that the Red Devils remain on 'alert' in case a deal for the Frenchman does become a possibility, despite potential concerns over the player's price tag.

With United seemingly wary of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations - while also enduring a lingering takeover saga - the report suggests that it may prove 'difficult' to land the former Reims ace, despite the fact that Ten Hag 'wants' him.

If the Old Trafford outfit are to snap up the 6 foot 3 rock over the coming weeks the belief is that any deal could cost in the region of £34m, albeit with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea also ready to pounce with an offer of their own.

How good is Axel Disasi?

This search for a new central defender comes amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Harry Maguire's future at the Theatre of Dreams, with the 30-year-old having recently been stripped of the captaincy after starting just eight Premier League games last season.

The former Leicester City man has been heavily linked with a departure following that slide down the pecking order under Ten Hag, hence why the Dutchman is seeking a figure like Disasi to help provide competition for the likes of Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Hailed as "complete" and "dominant" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Monaco machine could prove to be an "amazing signing for any top Premier League club" as he was simply "born to play in England" - as per Kulig.

If United are to get their man - despite the hefty rival interest - then it could allow Ten Hag to find his answer to another exciting Frenchman in the form of William Saliba, with the latter man currently thriving for the Gunners after also making the transition from life in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old was initially snapped up by the north Londoners on a £27m deal from Saint-Etienne back in 2019, albeit while only forcing his way into the first-team picture at the Emirates last season, after spending the previous few years back on loan in his homeland.

Despite that delayed start to life in English football, the 6 foot 4 gem has been simply "exceptional" over the past 12 months or so, according to manager Mikel Arteta, having started 27 league games as part of the club's ultimately unsuccessful title charge last term.

Likened to a "young Rio Ferdinand" by United legend, Gary Neville, Saliba is certainly a player that the Red Devils would wish to have on their hands, hence snapping up their own version of the Bondy native with the addition of Disasi.

The two men both seemingly share an innate composure in possession, with Saliba ranking in the top 7% in Europe's top five leagues among those in his position for pass completion, while his compatriot ranks in the top 4% for both progressive passes and progressive carries, proving himself adept at playing out from the back.

In a defensive sense, the pair are also seeming alike, with the Arsenal starlet having averaged two tackles and interceptions per game in the league last term as a sign of his ball-winning prowess, while Disasi is only just ahead after averaging 2.3 in that regard from his 28 Ligue 1 appearances.

That likeness between the two towering titans would suggest that the United target could perhaps adapt to life in England just as smoothly as his international colleague has of late, with it looking as if Disasi could very well prove to be Ten Hag's answer to Saliba next term.