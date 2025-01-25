With just over a week remaining in the January transfer window, Manchester United are now reportedly discussing a stunning swap deal which would see them land a Premier League rival this month.

By this stage of Ruben Amorim's tenure, those at Old Trafford would have been hoping to have witnessed the full impact of a new manager bounce but that bounce has simply not arrived. The former Sporting Club boss has felt the full force of the task at hand since stepping foot in the technical area and has taken the Red Devils from top-half struggles to relegation battle concerns at times.

Never have Manchester United look in such desperate need of reinforcements and never have their finances reflected a club in no position to spend the money needed to welcome those very reinforcements, potentially leaving Amorim high and dry.

Simply put, the Red Devils must sell before they can think about buying this month with the likes of Marcus Rashford among those who they'll be hoping to see complete an exit away from Old Trafford this month. The winger's departure could even be the start of a trend involving Carrington graduates heading for departures in aid of United's own ambitions.

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are now discussing a shock swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho for Christopher Nkunku.

Two players out-of-favour at two rival clubs, Nkunku and Garnacho could yet repeat Manchester United and Arsenal's 2016 swap deal to send Alexis Sanchez and Henrik Mkhitaryan in the opposite directions in a transfer that neither side truly benefitted from in the end.

"Fantastic" Nkunku needs move

Among several Chelsea players who often find themselves watching on from the bench when it matters most, things just haven't worked out for Nkunku at Stamford Bridge with a mix of injuries and form standing in his way. Now, with the Blues on the rise again and aiming to sign yet another attacking player in Garnacho, the Frenchman should head for the exit door, which is where Manchester United could come in.

The former RB Leipzig forward would provide the Red Devils with an instant replacement for Garnacho and a player who suits Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system far better, given his ability to play across the frontline.

Whilst his opportunities have been limited this season, Nkunku has taken full advantage of the appearances that he has made for Chelsea - scoring 13 goals in 28 games. It's the type of record that the London club have been forced to look past, but one that Manchester United so desperately need.

Dubbed "fantastic" by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Nkunku could yet commence Manchester United's January business and become the first signing of the Amorim era at last.