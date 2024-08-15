Still on the hunt for a midfielder to replace Casemiro this summer, Manchester United will now reportedly do everything possible to sign one star who'd instantly become their highest earner.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils' search for a midfield reinforcement has been a fairly open secret this summer, with Manuel Ugarte the main name mentioned on that front. With United yet to reach an agreement over a deal with Paris Saint-Germain, however, those at Old Trafford are reportedly beginning to look elsewhere for options. They've proved so far this summer that, for the right players, they're not afraid to splash the cash.

Given that the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month, it would be no surprise if Manchester United moved on from Ugarte and entered the race for other targets. If recent reports are anything to go by too, then they could even land a player who's arguably better than the PSG midfielder.

According to Sport in Spain, via Man Utd News, Manchester United are now doing everything possible to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer following reports that they've already made an opening offer.

The La Liga giants are reportedly open to selling the Dutchman, who worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, for £51m, which should be well within United's price range if this summer's spending is anything to go by.

The former Ajax man would be an impressive coup by those at Old Trafford, but his preference to stay put at Barcelona, coupled by his hefty wages which would instantly make him United's highest earner, means that a deal will be difficult to complete. As long as United remain without a midfield reinforcement, however, he'll remain one to watch.

"Spectacular" De Jong would become highest earner

The deal may seem a complicated one, but signing De Jong would be well worth Manchester United's time. The Dutchman would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Casemiro and represents a better option than PSG's Ugarte for a similar transfer fee.

Of course, wages may prove to be the biggest stumbling block, but the Red Devils proved that they're willing to pay such a figure in the past when welcoming the aforementioned Casemiro.

Man Utd's highest-earners compared to De Jong Wages P/W (via Capology) Frenkie de Jong £406,000 Casemiro £300,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Jadon Sancho £250,000 Bruno Fernandes £240,000

According to Louis Canute of TV3 via Man Utd News, De Jong earns a hefty £406k-a-week at Barcelona to hand those at Old Trafford a staggering fee to pay out if they want to secure the midfielder's signature this summer.

That's if the Netherlands international can be convinced to leave Spain at all. One of Barcelona's standouts under Xavi, De Jong previously earned his former manager's praise, with the Spaniard saying via Football Espana: “Frenkie de Jong is playing at a spectacular level, he gives us a lot. I think he’s one of the best midfielders in the world right now.”