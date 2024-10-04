Despite a 3-3 draw and a point, at the Estádio do Dragão, Manchester United put in another shambolic performance in the Europa League, to pile the misery further on Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are now winless in four games and have now conceded three goals in each of their last two games. The Dutchman’s position continues to become under threat.

A deadly first-half performance from Marcus Rashford, in which he scored one and assisted Rasmus Hojlund, saw United go 2-0 up before Porto levelled by scoring twice in seven minutes. The home side went 3-2 up in the 50th minute, thanks to Samu Omorodian, who scored two goals. Harry Maguire, a second-half substitute, scored a stoppage-time equaliser, in the 91st minute, to rescue a point for the Red Devils.

With Ten Hag’s position as manager already coming under fire on Sunday after United’s 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, this will only add fuel to the flames. Football analyst H pointed out some glaring issues in the former Ajax manager’s structure, stating that there was “space everywhere” and “no control over the game”.

The Red Devils boss is certainly on thin ice now, with rumours already swirling over his future. Whilst it was a tough night, some players still performed to a high level in Portugal.

United’s best performers vs. Porto

Arguably the two standout performers for United against the Portuguese outfit were Rashford and Andre Onana. Had it not been for the goal and assist from United’s number 10, or some fantastic saves from the Cameroonian goalkeeper, the Red Devils would have lost by a large margin.

The English winger was at his electric best against Dragões and received an 8/10 for his efforts from The Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst. He praised Rashford for creating his goal 'all by himself', a direct run at the Porto defence, driving into the penalty box before seeing his shot escape the grasp of Diogo Costa and roll into the back of the net.

His Sofascore stats are certainly something to behold. The winger produced marvellous numbers, having 30 touches and completing three from three dribbles. He also won four out of four duels and, of course, registered a goal and assist. It was vintage Rashford.

Rashford stats vs. Porto Stat Number Pass accuracy 84% Touches 30 Passes completed 16/19 Ground duels won 4/4 Dribbles completed 3/3 Key passes 1 Big chances created 1 Goals 1 Assists 1 Stats from Sofascore

Onana was just as good, keeping United in the game thanks to his five saves, four of which came from shots inside the box. He also completed eight from 12 long balls. Luckhurst gave him a 6/10 for his efforts.

As good as the pair were, there were some poor performances from United players across the board. Captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second time in two games and struggled to create any substantial chances, losing possession ten times. Matthijs de Ligt also had a tough night once again.

De Ligt’s stats vs. Porto

Dutch centre-back De Ligt found United’s clash with Porto tough going. After a poor performance against Spurs at Old Trafford last weekend - in which United also shipped three - the defender did not cover himself in glory on Thursday night, either.

For the home side’s first goal, De Ligt gave the dangerous Omorodian space to operate behind him; it was the Spaniard’s header that Onana saved before the rebound was converted. He also let the striker muscle him out of the way for the equaliser.

As the defender’s stats showed, he struggled against the Portuguese outfit, who currently sit second in the league behind rivals Sporting. De Ligt made one error which led to a shot and lost possession six times. With that being said, he did make some positive contributions, making seven clearances and winning five from eight aerial duels.

The former Ajax defender received just a 3/10 rating for his performance at the Estádio do Dragão. Luckhurst criticised the Dutchman for being 'all over the place' when Porto found the back of the net in the first half.

It was another night to forget for De Ligt, Ten Hag, and his side. They now have a huge trip to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, which could be destiny day for their manager.

Another performance like last night could see the 54-year-old sent packing before the international break, with a squad made up of his signings - like De Ligt - simply struggling to put performances together.