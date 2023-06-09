Manchester United could be a potential destination for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if he decides to leave his current employers in the forthcoming transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

According to Corriere Torino via The Faithful MUFC, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Vlahovic and would need to pay around €90 million (£77.4 million) to land the Serbia international this summer.

The report states that Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal made proposals to try and land the 23-year-old in the January window; however, nothing came to fruition and he remained at Juventus.

ESPN claimed last month that Chelsea are said to have made an offer of €80 million (£68.8 million) as they look to sign a striker this off-season and Vlahovic is believed to be their preferred striking target at Stamford Bridge.

Vlahovic is unhappy at Juventus and has become a hot topic around Europe as many clubs look to capitalise on the fact Juventus will be plying their trade in the Europa Conference League next term rather than the Champions League, where they would've been situated if it wasn't for a 10-point deduction.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Vlahovic could end up at Old Trafford this summer as speculation swirls over his future.

Jones said: “The situation around Vlahovic is very interesting. Potentially he’s one of the hottest frontmen on the market this summer – but we also have to consider Juve might change manager and my information is that could well sway his decision to stay if it happens.

“Let’s consider that he does leave Juve, there is good value to be had. Generally, there is a feeling he goes at around €70m, although I was told that he won’t leave for less than €80m (£70m). Even at that price, he holds good value in my eyes and would be worth the pursuit.

“A source in Italy told me he sees Bayern Munich and Manchester United as the two most likely landing spots for him but there are a few other clubs looking at this too so let’s see how it all opens up in the next few days as a decision is looming.”

Would Dusan Vlahovic prove to be a good signing for Manchester United?

Vlahovic, who has been hailed as a "monster", certainly knows where the back of the net is and would add a predatory instinct to a Manchester United side that did endure moments of profligacy in front of goal throughout this campaign.

In 42 appearances within 2022/23, Vlahovic managed to register 14 goals and four assists for Juventus in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that the £216k-a-week ace was also a constant problem for opposition defenders to contend with, as he averaged 2.5 shots per match in Serie A.

The Serbia international also showed his capacity to lead the line effectively, successfully carrying out 63 shot-creating actions this season, according to FBRef.

Manchester United need to find a quality striker to add extra goals to their side heading into next term and Vlahovic could help the Red Devils to become genuine Premier League title challengers under Erik Ten Hag if they can get a deal over the line for the striker.