Manchester United are considering making a move for an attacking "magician" this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour from abroad.

Man Utd enjoying productive summer

The Red Devils knew reinforcements were needed at the end of last season, even though they won the FA Cup, in order to fare far better in the Premier League this time around. Joshua Zirkzee was the first man through the door, coming in from Bologna, and it paved the way for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make further additions.

Leny Yoro then arrived from Lille, coming in as arguably one of the most exciting young centre-backs in world football, and while a long-term injury is a massive blow, he could be a generational signing at the heart of the defence. Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are also both joining from Bayern Munich, further strengthening United's defensive options.

The Red Devils are still being linked with plenty of signings with less than three weeks of the transfer window remaining, however, and they are believed to be confident that Everton will accept their next incoming bid for Jarrad Branthwaite. The Englishman has excelled over the past 12 months and could make Erik ten Hag's centre-back options even more formidable.

In the centre of midfield, Youssouf Fofana and Sander Berge, of Monaco and Burnley respectively, have both been mooted as potential options for United, as Ratcliffe looks to make significant inroads in the middle of the park.

Man Utd considering move for Raphinha to replace Antony

According to a report from Spanish publication Sport, Manchester United and INEOS are also interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha before the current transfer window ends.

The update claims that the Red Devils are close to moving on Antony, seeing the Brazilian as a replacement for the current Old Trafford player and fellow countryman.

Raphinha is an enormously talented player - one who scored 17 goals and chipped in with 12 assists in the Premier League for Leeds United - so he represents a great option for United.

The 27-year-old has an Antony-like ability to cut inside onto his left foot from the right wing, but unlike his compatriot, he delivers end product at a far more consistent rate. Former Red Devils wide man Dan James knows all about his qualities, waxing lyrical about him during their time together at Elland Road:

"He’s a magician. He’s always been a great player - I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much. He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident. He can do absolutely anything on the pitch. It’s great playing with him."

The £205,000-a-week Raphinha ticks so many boxes for United and he appears to be in his prime years, so if they could snap him up and offload Antony, it would prove to be a significant upgrade, considering the latter has just 11 goals and five assists in 82 appearances for the Red Devils.