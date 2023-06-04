Manchester United are expected to let go of fringe duo Eric Bailly and Alex Telles this summer at Old Trafford, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving Eric Bailly and Alex Telles?

One report from Spain has claimed that La Liga side Valencia could line up a move for Manchester United outcast Bailly in the summer window to bolster their backline.

Bailly has been on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Marseille this campaign and managed to make 22 appearances in all competitions for the French giants, as per Transfermarkt. It is said that the £89k-a-week earner is unlikely to be part of Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag's plans for the 2023/24 season and any exit would be financially viable to negotiate.

In the case of Telles, who has been out on loan at Sevilla in 2022/23, AS via METRO detail that the 30-year-old could be on his way to Al Nassr to team up with former Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazil international earns around £100,000 per week at Old Trafford and the Saudi outfit would be willing to satisfy his wage demands to tempt him into moving to the Middle East.

Telles has featured regularly for Sevilla, playing on 36 occasions for the Spanish side and recording three assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, renowned journalist Romano has stated that is is likely that Bailly and Telles will leave Manchester United.

Romano said: “Their agents are already informed [they are not needed at United] so they are looking for solutions on the market for their clients and so at the moment the expectation is for both players Alex Telles and Eric Bailly to leave Manchester United.”

Who else could leave Manchester United this summer?

Manchester United could be set for several changes to their playing squad this summer as Ten Hag looks to refine his side ahead of 2023/24.

The Daily Mail understand that loanees Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer will return to their respective clubs in the off-season despite being admired by the Dutchman.

Journalist Dean Jones has also spoken to GIVEMESPORT and issued an update on the future of central defender Harry Maguire and suggested that West Ham United could be 'sounded out' over a potential switch to the London Stadium.

Long-serving defender Phil Jones is someone Manchester United have confirmed is leaving the club due to his contract expiring in June, bringing an end to a 12-year association with the Red Devils.