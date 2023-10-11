Manchester United secured a last-gasp victory over the weekend just gone, the largely flat Red Devils dragged over the line to victory versus Brentford courtesy of a Scott McTominay double at the death.

Many of the stalwarts who have been in and around the Man United team for years are often scapegoated as the under-performers - Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are notable targets - but some of the newer faces at the Red Devils are also now on the receiving end of flak.

Lisandro Martinez hasn't been without his critics since joining from Ajax alongside head coach Erik ten Hag. Gabriel Agbonlahor criticised the defender on talkSPORT after the Red Devils were humbled by Brighton at home in a recent 3-1 loss.

He said: "Martinez for the Gross goal, he has tried to make a block, he’s got fake-shot by Gross and scored in the back of the net.

"If that was Harry Maguire, you would not hear the end of it, ‘he’s terrible get him out the side’.

Harry Maguire must be looking around that changing room now thinking, ‘how am I not getting a chance in this team?’"

Likewise, young attacker Rasmus Højlund has arrived on the scene with huge expectations on his soldiers - joining Erik ten Hag's group with a £64m transfer fee above his head.

He has been goal-shy in the Premier League which has led to some questioning the move, but his three goals in the Champions League so far away from English football shows what the 20-year-old can be capable of.

The main issue lies in goal for Manchester United, with the signing of Andre Onana causing issues in the net after David De Gea's exit from Old Trafford.

How has Andre Onana performed this season?

Onana has struggled for form since joining Manchester United this summer, the 27-year-old finding his start to life in Manchester hard at the moment.

He's already conceded 19 goals in a Red Devils goalkeeper strip, playing 11 games in total so far for his new employers.

It's not been helped by Onana making costly errors in matches to lead to goals finding their way in, bizarre goalkeeping in Manchester United's home clash with Nottingham Forest saw Taiwo Awoniyi score after two minutes.

The Red Devils did go on to win the match 3-2, but it was an unnecessary mountain that had to be climbed.

Seven of the goals he's conceded have come in the Champions League, Bayern Munich putting Manchester United to the sword 4-3 in Germany whilst Turkish giants Galatasaray dramatically won 3-2 on their trip to Old Trafford.

To sum up the stopper's oes, such dismal form has seen him labelled as a "comedic liability" by journalist Muhammed Butt.

Leaking goals at the rate Ten Hag's team are could mean the Dutchman freshens up who he selects in goal, with backup keeper Altay Bayındır waiting in the wings.

Will Altay Bayındır be given a chance?

Another of Manchester United's summer buys, Bayındır has yet to be given an opportunity with zero appearances to his name in any competition so far.

The 25-year-old impressed with Fenerbahce in his native Turkey, leading to a call-up to the national team and the United transfer happening.

The extended International break could well work in the Turkish goalkeeper's favour, with Ten Hag given more time to deliberate over what his strongest Manchester United XI is.

Former Tottenham player Garth Crooks, whilst writing for the BBC, criticised Onana's start to the season - a poor start that could signal Ten Hag to switch it up in net.

He said: "It's hard enough trying to win matches when your goalkeeper is in good form, but when he's making errors almost on a weekly basis, it makes life very difficult for all concerned."

With 6 foot 6 Bayindir waiting in the wings, then, perhaps his chance to dislodge Onana could well be forthcoming.