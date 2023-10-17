Manchester United chiefs are not happy with Erik ten Hag, with a new report sharing one thing the club are concerned about the Dutchman.

Could Man Utd sack Ten Hag?

The Red Devils have endured a tricky start to the new campaign, losing four of their eight Premier League fixtures so far and suffering back-to-back defeats in the Champions League.

As a result, there has been speculation over the future of the 53-year-old, who was asked if he was concerned about his future earlier this month, to which Ten Hag said:

"Last season: brilliant, terrific, more than we could expect but also when we went into this project we knew there would be common gaps and in this moment we are in a very difficult period, as everyone can see.

"But we come out together, we are fighting together, we are sticking together, behind each other, it's me, the directors, the team, all together, we will fight and this is not us. We know we have to do better and in togetherness we will come out."

Recent reports on Ten Hag’s future have claimed that the club are not yet thinking of sacking the manager following his impressive first season at Old Trafford, however, it looks as if club officials aren’t impressed with one aspect of his management.

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey shared a Man Utd update on Ten Hag on Monday, claiming those at Old Trafford are not happy with the Dutchman on the way he has recently handled the situation of three players.

It is believed that the club hierarchy are majorly concerned about how Ten Hag has managed some of his squad, including Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, and feel he may lack the skills needed to manage a dressing room full of high-profile players.

Man Utd news; Maguire, Sancho and Greenwood latest

The three players in question have been a hot topic of conversation in recent months, with Greenwood sent out on loan to Spanish side Getafe during the summer window, with the latest Greenwood transfer reports saying he could move to La Liga on a permanent basis. Meanwhile, Sancho has been left out of the squad since the beginning of September, with Ten Hag citing training issues as his reason. Recent reports on Sancho's future say he too could be on the way out of the club.

Maguire has turned out under Ten Hag recently after being stripped of the captaincy over the summer, however, the latest Maguire transfer news has claimed that the centre-back’s agent is actively looking for a move away in January as he looks to save his England career.

Ten Hag hasn’t had it easy at Old Trafford, with a decision also being made on Cristiano Ronaldo last year, and the way he has dealt with Maguire, Sancho and Greenwood doesn’t look like it’s been taken well by those higher up at the club, so if things don't turn around on the pitch, he may come under pressure soon.