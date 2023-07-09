Manchester United would elect to choose Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani over Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as Erik Ten Hag eyes an elite forward at Old Trafford, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news on Manchester United's striker hunt?

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United are continuing talks to sign Kolo Muani and Hojlund as Ten Hag looks to secure a striker in pre-season to help spearhead their attack this term.

Both players are admired at Old Trafford and would represent good options in attack. However, with no takeover agreement on the horizon, either of the pair arriving could derail the Red Devils' search for a new goalkeeper in turn.

Football Insider claim that Eintracht Frankfurt star Kolo Muani could cost as much as £85 million to prize away from the Bundesliga outfit this window.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on the France international as they try to replace Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, respectively.

Another report from The Daily Mail indicates that for Manchester United's alternative striking target, Hojlund, his parent club Atalanta will try and hold out to receive a blockbuster £86 million fee before considering selling one of their most important assets.

Chelsea also 'remain in the wings' to try and acquire the 20-year-old, though have recently signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, which could put a spanner in the works of their pursuit.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that if Manchester United were to have a choice to make between the two, they would favour bringing Kolo Muani into the building over Hojlund.

Jones told FFC: "In Manchester United's mind, Kolo Muani is valued at a value, that is really, twice what Hojlund should be. That's what they're trying to factor in right now. If Kolo Muani was cheaper, I 100% think they would be going for him right now, but he's got that clause and it's making it difficult."

Who would be a better fit for Manchester United?

Kolo Muani is probably the more established name and is a little more mature than Hojlund at 24-years-old; however, Hojlund is a major rising star in European football that has caught the eye in Serie A, making it hard to pick who would be a better fit for Manchester United.

In 2022/23, Kolo Muani enjoyed a fine campaign in front of goal, registering 23 goals and 17 assists from 46 appearances in total, as per Transfermarkt.

According to WhoScored, Kolo Muani also offered a frequent goal threat that was difficult to contend with for opposition backlines, averaging around 2.4 shots per match in the Bundesliga.

Hojlund has made waves in Europe in fairly rapid fashion and put up some fairly impressive numbers himself last term combining his spell at Sturm Graz and with his current employers Atalanta, firing home 16 goals and seven assists in 42 outings, as per Transfermarkt.

Ten Hag will want to make sure he gets the right man in place to fire his side to potential glory in 2023/24, though only time will tell with regards to who he may turn to in the end.