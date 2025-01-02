Another £820,000-a-week worth of Manchester United players could be cleared off the wage bill alongside Marcus Rashford this month, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

January could be a very busy period for the Red Devils, as Ruben Amorim and INEOS try to make changes to the squad and look to have a much better second half of the season than the first. Rashford’s future at Old Trafford could decide what United are able to do in this transfer window, as his exit would potentially free up funds for INEOS to enter the market.

But as we wait to see what happens to the Englishman, The Daily Star have reported that Amorim is now demanding that United sign Viktor Gyokeres this month. The United boss has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he cannot wait until the summer and wants to reunite with the striker this month, as he looks to improve United’s attack. However, this is not an easy deal to complete, as his £80 million release clause may be too much for the Red Devils at this moment in time.

One player who is a more realistic target for the Premier League side is Nuno Mendes. United are interested in signing the Portugal international, and Mendes is keen on reuniting with Amorim at Old Trafford. PSG want to extend the left-back’s contract, but talks have broken down, and that has opened the door for United to make a move this month, as signing a new left-back is a high priority.

£820,000-a-week Man Utd quartet could leave Old Trafford

Rashford’s departure from Old Trafford is well talked about now, and from large sections of the club, it is expected, but he may not be the only player to leave this month. According to Sky Sports, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, and Antony could leave Man United, as they are open to offers.

Eriksen, Casemiro and Antony have been at Old Trafford since the summer of 2022, when they arrived in Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window as the club’s manager. Eriksen and Casemiro featured heavily under the Dutchman, as did Antony in his first season, but towards the end of last season and now under Amorim, all three have fallen down the pecking order.

Lindelof is one of United’s longest-serving players in the current squad, having joined in 2017. The Sweden international has struggled to be a regular in the side for a while now, and with his contract expiring in the summer, just like Eriksen’s, a move in January is an option.

Eriksen, Lindelof, Casemiro, and Antony's Man Utd stats Eriksen Lindelof Casemiro Antony Apps 89 268 105 94 Goals 7 4 15 12 Assists 16 7 9 5

This report states that United are open to both permanent and loan offers for all four players, as they don’t have a long-term future at Old Trafford. The four of them are on a combined £820,000-a-week wage, and their exits would ease some of the financial burden on the club.