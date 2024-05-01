A shock update has emerged regarding one of Manchester United's star players, with no guarantee that he will definitely stay put this summer.

Man Utd transfer & exit news

The Red Devils want to sign players all over the pitch in the summer transfer window, with former midfield target Frenkie de Jong again reportedly being eyed up. With the past-his-best Casemiro widely expected to leave once the campaign reaches its conclusion, the Dutchman is seen as a great option to come in as a younger upgrade.

Centre-back also has to be seen as an area of focus, and United appear to be looking at candidates to be Lisandro Martinez's long-term partner at the heart of the defence. Premier League pair Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi both jump out as strong targets for Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the summer, with the duo potentially battling each other for a place in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is seen as another possible option for United, although whether he comes in for Marcus Rashford remains to be seen, with only a huge bid for their current star likely to be accepted, should he want a new challenge.

It is a summer that could see a host of Red Devils players leave, as Ratcliffe flexes his muscles, with Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood among those who reportedly have no future at the club.

According to a report from The Telegraph [via a report from Spain], Bruno Fernandes isn't on Ratcliffe list of untouchable players at Manchester United this summer.

The only three individuals named as players who unequivocally won't be sold at the end of the season are Rasmund Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, all of whom are seen as youngsters with big futures at Old Trafford.

It certainly comes as a shock that Bruno isn't on the untouchable list, considering he has clearly been United's best and most consistent player since arriving at the club back in 2020. Admittedly, the £240,000-a-week Portuguese does turn 30 years of age later this year, so Ratcliffe may not see him as a significant part of the long-term picture, but he still has so much to offer, especially as he is so rarely injured, starting 33 Premier League matches this season.

Fernandes deserves to join Hojlund, Garnacho and Mainoo on the list, considering he has racked up a tally of 143 goal contributions (79 goals and 64 assists) in 230 appearances for United, while Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes has sung his praises: "I think his vision is brilliant. He’s not afraid to lose the ball, we all say at United, you have to be prepared to take risks, he’s prepared to do that, and we all know the ability he’s got."

Bruno for Man Utd this season Club rank Starts 1st Goals 1st Assists 1st Key passes 1st Shots 1st Crosses 1st

If the United captain was suddenly sold this summer, it would be an almighty surprise, and supporters will surely expect him to be leading the team out at the start of next season.