Still unsatisfied with the current squad, INEOS have reportedly turned their attention back towards the transfer market and are expected to make their first move to sign one particular Manchester United target.

Man Utd transfer news

On paper, Manchester United enjoyed an incredibly successful summer transfer window. They beat Real Madrid to Leny Yoro, boosted their frontline with Joshua Zirkzee, added their back line with the arrivals of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt and then rounded things off with Manuel Ugarte to end Casemiro's run in the side. All that was left for Erik ten Hag to do was form a side capable of returning to the Premier League's top four.

So far, however, what looked good on paper has proved to be anything but on the pitch to culminate in Manchester United's worst start to a season in Premier League history, somehow eclipsing last season's dire opening.

The pressure, as a result, is mounting on Ten Hag, but INEOS look set to give the Dutchman more time before then turning their attention back towards the transfer window for further reinforcements.

According to reports in Spain, INEOS and Man Utd are expected to make their first move to sign Rodrigo de Paul from Atletico Madrid, who could part ways with their Argentine midfielder to hand Manchester United an ideal partner for Ugarte in 2025.

The 30-year-old would go against the Red Devils' new transfer policy which aims to avoid players who are at the back end of their peaks, but the experience of a World Cup winner could see those at Old Trafford make an exception to the rule.

"Superb" De Paul can solve Man Utd problem

Whilst there was some belief that the introduction of Ugarte may solve Manchester United's midfield problem once and for all, the former Paris Saint-Germain star was always unlikely to complete that task on his own. Instead, it's the addition of De Paul alongside the Uruguay international that could form the midfield that Ten Hag so desperately needs at his disposal.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Rodrigo de Paul Manuel Ugarte Progressive Carries 73 16 Progressive Passes 202 87 Tackles Won 21 57 Ball Recoveries 145 181

The numbers indicate that Ugarte and De Paul would provide quite the balance at the heart of United's midfield, with both players counteracting their weaknesses on and off the ball in ideal fashion. Where Ugarte struggles to progress play, De Paul thrives. Meanwhile, where the Argentine is weaker defensively, the Manchester United man is a statistically excellent ball-winner.

Dubbed "superb" by journalist Zach Lowy, those at Old Trafford would be wise to make their move for the De Paul, valued at £25m by Transfermarkt, should the opportunity arise. Whether or not Ten Hag is still the man in charge to potentially welcome De Paul and other fresh faces remains to be seen, however.