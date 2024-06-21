Manchester United are expected to sign a new teenage forward, according to reliable reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

Man Utd signing teenage gems to kick off Ratcliffe era

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are now into their first transfer window with the Red Devils, however, it looks as if some of the focus so far has been on adding to their academy ranks while exploring big-money deals for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Joshua Zirkzee.

Talking back in March, Ratcliffe was asked about signing superstar names such as Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe, but said he’d rather unearth the next player like Mbappe, with splashing the cash not seen as the solution.

“He’s a great footballer [Bellingham] but it’s not where our focus is. The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They’ve done that, if you look at the last 10 years. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes, managing and organising the club. We must make sure we get recruitment right, such a vital part of running a football club is getting recruitment right, finding new players.

“I’d rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to buy success. It’s not that clever to buy Mbappe, anybody could figure that one out.”

The new co-owner has now said that it will take two or three summer windows to complete an Old Trafford rebuild.

"I don't think the solution is to buy an Mbappe. We are more grassroots than that. One player is not going to solve the problem at Manchester United. The first thing we need to do is build a balanced squad and ultimately maybe top it off with one or two players like Mbappe. It will take two or three summer windows to get to a better place.”

Ratcliffe’s plans to sign potential stars in the making have been taking shape recently. Man Utd have sealed deals for teenager Silva Mexes, the son of former Cardiff and West Brom striker Rob Earnshaw, and Australian James Overy, and it looks as if the club are now closing in on another academy addition.

Man Utd expected to sign teenage forward

According to The Manchester Evening News’ chief writer Luckhurst, Man Utd are closing in on the signing of Camron Mpofu from Reading. It is believed that the 15-year-old is expected to be the next teenage arrival at Carrington, with United needing to ‘navigate a thorough Premier League process before finalising a deal’.

Mpofu, who has already represented Scotland and England, will link up with United’s U16 squad to start with, and who knows, over time, he could follow in the footsteps of the likes of attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford by progressing into the first team from the academy.