INEOS and Manchester United are exploring a deal that would see them sign a “quality” player who has a £16 million release clause in his contract, according to a recent report. The Red Devils may well be active in the New Year if their targets are available, as the hierarchy tries to get the squad shaped as Ruben Amorim would like as soon as possible.

Man Utd transfer news

The Portuguese arrived in Manchester on Monday and has been since getting on with media duties and familiarising himself with players, club staff and training ground. Amorim is expected to go with his trusted 3-4-3 formation at United, and it could be that the club splashes the cash in the winter window to tailor the squad to his needs.

It has already been claimed that United have made an enquiry over the signing of Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman is unhappy with his playing time this season and is considering his future, so much so that a move could happen in the New Year. The Red Devils may see Nkunku as someone who can help improve them at the top end of the pitch as they struggle for goals.

Meanwhile, United are also looking into reuniting Amorim with one of his former players, as they have made an enquiry to Geovany Quenda from Sporting. The 17-year-old has broken into the first team this season and is very highly rated by the 39-year-old manager. But these are not the only players that the Premier League side is keeping an eye on, as they are also interested in a former player of theirs.

Man Utd exploring deal to sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica

According to Marca, relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester United are exploring a deal to bring Alvaro Carreras back to Old Trafford. The 21-year-old started his career in Deportivo’s academy before he moved to Real Madrid, and it was from there that the Red Devils secured his services.

The left-back joined United in 2020, and during his time at Old Trafford he had loan spells at Preston, Granada CF, and Benfica. Then in the summer, Carreras was sold to the Portuguese side, leaving United without playing a single minute in the first team.

Carreras, who has been hailed for his “amazing engine and quality” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, signed a contract until 2029, but part of the deal saw United have a buy-back option, which is at €20 million, roughly £16 million. The Spanish under-21 international has been in impressive form this season, scoring twice in 10 Liga Portugal games.

Alvaro Carreras' Benfica stats Apps 32 Goals 3 Assists 3

This report states that United are looking into the possibility of bringing him back to the club, but they also face competition from Liverpool. However, the Red Devils having the £16 million buy-back clause gives them an advantage as other clubs would have to pay his full €50 million release clause.