The search for new additions has already begun at Manchester United, with the centre-back spot being highlighted as a priority.

The Red Devils started the campaign with more than enough defensive cover, but over the last month, Erik ten Hag has been forced to field Casemiro at centre half due to a lack of options.

Injuries have been the biggest issue for the boss this season, and with more departures expected on top of Raphael Varane’s exit, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will sign defenders.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a potential summer signing who could prove to be an even better option than Jarrad Branthwaite.

Man Utd will sign a centre-back this summer

Branthwaite will be a huge topic of discussion over the summer, with a move from Everton looking almost inevitable.

Man Utd are one of many clubs interested in acquiring his services, but a price tag of £80m could force them to look for alternatives.

That said, according to a report from the Daily Mail, Man United could turn their attention to Marc Guehi if they’re unable to get their main target, who’s worth £65m.

The Red Devils are exploring a swoop and have been interested in the Crystal Palace defender for over a year, and he could become a real option in the event that United are unable to attain Branthwaite.

How Guehi compares to Branthwaite

Everton’s Young player of the Season, Branthwaite, has had a spectacular first breakthrough campaign in the Premier League.

Since working his way into the side, the 21-year-old has become completely irreplaceable, forming a strong partnership with James Tarkowski at the heart of the Toffees backline.

The England international has started 35 Premier League games this season, scoring three times and keeping 12 clean sheets, an impressive return.

Despite his potential being extremely high and his performances being excellent, United may find it difficult to justify spending £80m on the defender, especially when Guehi may be an even better option for a cheaper fee.

Guehi vs Branthwaite 23/24 PL Stats Stats Guehi Branthwaite Touches 61.6 52.2 Pass accuracy 87% 80% Passes completed 45.3 31.4 Tackles 1.1 1.9 Interceptions 0.7 1.4 Balls recovered 4.8 5.2 Duels won 3.6 5.3 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the statistics, it’s clear that both of the England internationals are fantastic centre-halves who not only defend with dominance but are also comfortable on the ball.

The latter is particularly evident in the 23-year-old’s case, as he boasts higher touches, passes completed, and pass accuracy than the Everton ace. In truth, he looks to be a more composed defender, one who could adapt to playing out from the back more swiftly. Indeed, the clip below just shows how technical he truly is, which is one reason why he's been dubbed "brilliant" by analyst StatmanDave.

On the other hand, the fact that Guehi averages fewer tackles, interceptions, and duels than Branthwaite indicates that he’s a much more reserved centre-half who is far less likely to make a rash decision. That said, he still possesses immense brute force, notably described as an “absolute tank” by by former England U21 teammate Josef Bursik.

Given that Lisandro Martinez is an undroppable figure when fit, it’s fair to presume that the signing would partner the Argentine, who’s known for his aggression and proactive approach. In essence, Guehi could become the new Rio Ferdinand - a composed pass master - and Martinez could become the next Nemanja Vidic.

Despite only being two years older than the former PSV loanee, Guehi has experience being a true leader on the field, as he wears the captain’s armband at the Eagles, which is the exact profile United have lacked for most of the season.

Overall, both players would significantly improve the United side, but Guehi could just prove to be a better value-for-money deal, especially if they can strike a deal with Palace.