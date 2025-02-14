Manchester United have expressed interest in signing a £75 million “leader” in the summer, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

It is surely going to be an interesting summer at Old Trafford, as their troubles with finances mean United are not going to be able to enter the market and spend £200/300 million just like that. The Red Devils will be looking to move players on like Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Antony and many more who don’t have a future under Ruben Amorim.

Departures will allow the United boss to go into the market and bring in players he thinks not only fit into his system but also bring down the average age of the squad.

It was reported by Football Insider earlier this week that United are frontrunners in the race to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for example. United, along with Chelsea, have been left impressed by his performances and are keen on securing his signature, especially if the Tractor Boys are relegated to the Championship.

As well as looking at a new striker, it’s also been claimed that United are readying a £33 million bid to sign Alejandro Balde from FC Barcelona, as he’s seen as an upgrade to Luke Shaw. The Red Devils have just added Patrick Dorgu to their ranks, but Amorim wants more competition, as the futures of Tyrell Malacia and Shaw could be away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd express interest in signing £75m French gem

Balde is not the only defender on United’s radar, as according to BILD relayed by United in Focus, Manchester United are interested in signing Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig, who has recently earned his first France cap.

It is being reported that United are looking at strengthening their defence in the summer and have expressed an interest in a possible deal for Lukeba, who has been with the Bundesliga giants since August 2023, when he joined from Lyon.

Lukeba’s agents are said to be looking at a big summer transfer, as the player has a £75 million release clause, and Leipzig are likely to demand that it be paid.

It's been a frustrating campaign for the Frenchman so far, as a hamstring injury that he picked up in December has seen him miss seven Bundesliga games as well as Champions League and DFB-Pokal matches. Lukeba has now returned to the starting XI and helped Leipzig claim a 2-0 win over St. Pauli over the weekend.

Castello Lukeba's 24/25 Bundesliga stats Apps 11 Clean sheets 4 Interceptions per game 0.4 Tackles per game 1.7 Key passes per game 0.2 Passes per game (completion) 51.8 (88%)

Lukeba, who has been dubbed a “leader” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is only 22 years old but has great experience at the top level, meaning he could be the perfect addition for Amorim. United are trying to turn their focus on buying players who are younger and could potentially be sold on for a greater fee, and Lukeba does fit into that category.

However, the concern would be that he costs £75 million, which is a lot of money, especially for United, who may not be able to afford to spend that much on just one player.