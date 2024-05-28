For one final time, Manchester United took the pitch with a centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at Wembley, with the World Cup-winning duo making a much-needed return to action following their respective injury-hit campaigns.

With Varane already confirmed to be on his way this summer, the Frenchman ensured it was to be a perfect send-off after putting in a statement showing in the FA Cup showpiece, helping to keep a muted Erling Haaland at bay after recording seven clearances and enjoying a stunning 95% pass accuracy.

Such a performance has not been seen enough during the 31-year-old's three-year stint in Manchester due to his repeated spells on the sidelines, yet it remains the case that there will be a sizeable void to be filled ahead of next season...

Man Utd's search for a centre-back

With the likes of Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford, the defensive ranks are seemingly a particular priority, with recent reports indicating that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co have identified Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite as a leading target.

The 21-year-old is not the only young English talent on United's radar, however, with the Daily Star revealing that the club are also considering Chelsea's Levi Colwill as a possible alternative, with Branthwaite likely to require an offer of around £80m.

While no price tag is suggested for Colwill, the former Brighton and Hove Albion loanee is valued at €50m (£43m) by CIES Football Observatory, with the Red Devils perhaps hoping they can capitalise on the Blues need to sell, amid PSR fears.

Why Levi Colwill would be perfect for Man Utd

A promising, fellow left-footer like Branthwaite, the 21-year-old Chelsea starlet could present the dream alternative in United's search for a central defender, with Colwill also boasting the benefit of being able to slot in at left-back - a huge bonus considering Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw's injury woes this season.

While the one-cap England international has endured setbacks of his own this term - not featuring in the league since early March - he particularly shone during his time at the Amex in 2022/23, as Roberto De Zerbi's side qualified for the Europa League.

In 17 league outings that season, the emerging talent notably won 71% of his aerial duels and 65% of his total duels, all while enjoying a pass accuracy of 89% - Martinez, for instance, won 51% of his aerial duels and 60% of his total duels, all with a pass accuracy rate of 87% from his 27 league appearances in 2022/23.

Branthwaite vs Colwill - Last 365 days Stats (per 90) Branthwaite Colwill Non-penalty goals 0.09 0.05 Assists 0.00 0.05 Pass completion 79.8% 82.9% Progressive passes 2.14 3.77 Progressive carries 0.06 1.10 Successful take-ons 0.14 0.34 Tackles 1.91 2.34 Interceptions 1.44 1.24 Aerial duels won 2.72 2.24 Stats via FBref

Although Colwill still needs to showcase that talent consistently across an entire season, he has certainly earned rave reviews when he has featured, with now former Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino tipping him to "be one of the greatest centre-backs in England" in the future.

Such praise has also come in the form of comparison to United legend, Rio Ferdinand, with his brother Anton having previously stated: "He's very good on the ball, very calm on the ball and collected. He's assertive with his passes and can start attacks, so when you look at a modern-day centre-back, he has everything to go back to the top. The word Rolls Royce was associated with Rio, and he has similar attributes to Rio."

A six-time title winner at the Theatre of Dreams, Ferdinand enjoyed a glittering 12-year stint at the club, heralded as 'as one of the greatest ball-playing central defenders of his era', as per the Premier League's official website.

Much like the ex-Leeds United man, Colwill would be making a somewhat controversial move from a rival early in his career, if he was to choose the Red Devils, although the hope would be that he could form the bedrock of the defence for the next decade or so - as Ferdinand did before him.

It may be Euro 2024 hopeful, Branthwaite, who is the name on everybody's lips at present, yet it would be foolish to ignore Colwill's undoubted, Ferdinand-esque talents.