Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United career appears to be gradually coming to an end in disappointing circumstances after his breakthrough as a teenager back in the 2015/16 season.

The forward would score a double on his Europa League and Premier League debut against FC Midtjylland and Arsenal respectively, having high hopes of being a club icon in the future.

However, fast-forward to the present day, he’s made over 400 appearances, scoring over 100 goals, but yet feels as though he’s still not reached his full potential at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old hasn’t helped himself at times, with Ruben Amorim leaving him out of the last three matchday squads, opening the door for a January departure away from his boyhood club.

Such a move could leave the Red Devils short in attacking areas, but they’ve already identified a replacement ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Man United targeting January move for £29m PL star

According to one Spanish outlet, United are willing to match Southampton’s €35m (£29m) price tag for forward Tyler Dibling over the next few weeks after his rapid rise on the south coast.

The Saints may be rock bottom of England’s top flight, but the 18-year-old has undoubtedly been their shining light, registering just one goal, but creating chaos with his direct dribbling and mesmerising close control.

The report states that despite his tender age he would be seen as an immediate first-team addition, whilst also having a huge part to play in the future - fitting into the current recruitment strategy of identifying talent for the long-term.

Given his recent success, it’s highly unlikely the United will be the only side interested in his services, potentially having to fend off multiple other English sides for his signature.

However, the aforementioned figure would be a bargain when looking into his stats from the current campaign, earning him plaudits and comparisons to one of the best players in the Premier League over the last 18 months.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Why Dibling could be Amorim’s own Cole Palmer

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has excelled after his move to Stamford Bridge over the last year or so, looking to be a bargain for his £40m transfer fee.

Since his move to the capital, he’s managed to register 36 goals and 21 assists in just 64 appearances, playing a vital role in the Blues’ resurgence under Enzo Maresca this campaign.

However, despite this season being Dibling’s first in the Premier League, he’s already earned comparisons to his compatriot from Dion Dublin, who claimed “he plays his game like Cole Palmer”.

Such a comparison may seem far-fetched on the face of things, but when delving into their respective underlying figures from the 2024/25 season, the Southampton star has matched or bettered the England international in numerous key areas.

How Dibling compares to Palmer in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Dibling Palmer Games played 16 17 Goals & assists 1 17 Progressive carries 4.1 3.4 Shot-on-target accuracy 40% 38% Pass accuracy 79% 74% Take-ons attempted 5.9 3.3 Take-ons completed 2 1.4 Tackles completed 1.7 0.7 Stats via FBref

Dibling, who's been dubbed "outstanding" by Sky Sports' Joe Thomlinson, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but has registered more progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, demonstrating the teenager’s fearless nature in taking the ball into attacking areas, something which United desperately lack currently.

He’s also managed to achieve a higher shot-on-target rate than Palmer, highlighting his ability to trouble the goalkeeper on more occasions, handing Amorim that added attacking threat he desires at Old Trafford.

£29m for a player of his talent would be an absolute bargain, not to mention the potential he holds to improve further under Amorim’s guidance in the years ahead.

The club need to back the new boss if he is to be a success during his period in the North West, with Dibling arguably the perfect player to help kickstart his reign as United manager.