If you take a brief look at the top two Premier League teams from last season, they both have what Manchester United don’t.

It’s in the form of a world-class defensive midfielder, such as a Rodri or Declan Rice, who can win a game on their own.

Casemiro was supposed to be United’s answer to their issue, but he’s now set to leave the club after a decline in performance.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a player who’d make Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Reds much more secure defensively while also making Bruno Fernandes unstoppable.

Man Utd’s search for a new midfielder

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, Man United are interested in signing midfielder Joao Gomes.

It’s mentioned that the Red Devils “are set to push forward with plans to sign two midfield reinforcements.”

United have been following the Brazilian for a while now, and Gomes is viewed as “one of the standout options.”

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to keep hold of their star, valuing him at £50m.

Why Joao Gomes would make Bruno Fernandes unstoppable

There are very few players in world football quite like Fernandes, not just because of his quality but also because of his consistency.

His overall record since arriving at Old Trafford really does speak for itself, scoring 79 goals and picking up 66 assists in 233 appearances.

The Portuguese magnifico is by far the most influential player at the club, and he is truly irreplaceable in the side, as he sets the example in every single game.

However, in order to see the absolute best version of Fernandes, he needs some added defensive security behind him, which is exactly where Gomes comes into the picture.

Joao Gomes 23/24 PL Stats Stats Gomes PL Percentile Tackles 4.35 99% Tackles (Def 3rd) 2.28 99% Dribblers tackled 1.49 91% Blocks 1.73 83% Balls recovered 6.22 76% Touches 55.24 45% Passes completed 35.71 46% Via FBref

As you can see, Gomes is the absolute definition of a defensive midfielder who excels more without the ball than with it.

The 23-year-old is a tenacious tackler who ranks in the top 99% of tacklers in the Premier League, with his ability to clean up in front of the backline being a priceless asset.

Having a monstrous ball-winner behind him would see Fernandes venture into forward positions more often, essentially freeing him of some of his defensive duties.

There’s no debating that the number eight is at his best when impacting the game consistently near the centre forward, in and around the box, and it must be a priority to see him feature in a similar role to where he played during his 18-goal and 12-assist 2020/21 campaign.

Fortunately, if the United captain is then caught out of position further up the field or possession is overturned, Gomes is comfortable when defending transitions, and he’s proactive, as shown by his dribblers tackled and balls recovered.

Furthermore, it’s quite clear that he’s an absolute pain to play against, as he often enters duels to pinch the ball back, winning 6.2 of them per game, hence why football scout Jacek Kulig labelled him a “warrior.”

The only downside to his game is that he’s yet to show his true technical ability, but that wouldn’t be such an issue alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Fernandes, who are both fantastic with the ball at their feet.

Overall, signing Gomes would be an incredibly smart decision by United, and given the sheer number of shots they suffered last season, he would be welcomed with open arms.