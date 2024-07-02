Manchester United have been tipped to try and hijack a deal Liverpool were offered the chance to complete just last week.

Ashworth arrives to kick start new United era

The Red Devils may be yet to make a signing on the pitch, but off the pitch Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been putting the finishing touches to his backroom staff.

Omar Berrada arrived earlier in the campaign from Manchester City, while after protracted negotiations the Red Devils were finally able to poach Dan Ashworth from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, who had themselves taken him from Brighton.

Manchester United's new look staff Name Role Appointed Sir Jim Ratcliffe Owner December 24th 2023 Dan Ashworth Sporting Director July 1st 2024 Jason Wilcox Technical Director April 19th 2024 Jean-Claude Blanc CEO April 30th 2024 Omar Berrada CEO TBC

“Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United. The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future”, a joint statement read.

He will arrive to take up the sporting director role, while there are also discussions ongoing to appoint former Chelsea and RB Leipzig chief Christopher Vivell on a short term contract over the summer transfer window, according to the reliable David Ornstein.

Attention will soon turn to the pitch though, with deals being discussed for both Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt as the club look to bolster their ranks following a disappointing eighth-placed finish last season. Now, they have been tipped to try and hijack a deal for a Premier League talent.

Anthony Gordon transfer news

That comes as CaughtOffside report that Manchester United are one of three clubs chasing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who was offered to Liverpool earlier in the summer.

Gordon arrived at St James' Park from Everton 18 months ago, and has impressed under Eddie Howe. In 64 appearances for the Magpies, he has managed 13 goals and 11 assists, though he has also been booked on 13 occasions.

A boyhood Liverpool fan, he was reportedly offered to the Reds at the end of June as Newcastle's financial fair play issues threatened them with a points deduction, but a move fell through as Liverpool were not keen to include Jarell Quansah in any deal for the 23-year-old.

Currently with England at EURO 2024, it has been reported that his head has been turned by that, though Newcastle have since solved their financial issues and have reverted to their stance of "not for sale" on the ex-Everton man.

Should he opt to leave Tyneside, United have been credited with an interest, but a move seems unlikely. Not only have Newcastle slapped a massive £75m price tag on his head, but he is also in a position that United are well stocked with both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho calling the left side of attack their favoured position.

Though the Red Devils may have the advantage of Ashworth's connection (he helped bring Gordon to Newcastle 18 months ago), spending £70m on additions that don't directly improve the starting XI and just happen to desire a move to your biggest rivals is not the best use of their money this summer.