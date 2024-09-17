Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing an “unstoppable” player, who is said to be quicker than Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways in the Premier League over the weekend as they brushed aside Southampton in a comfortable manner, easing pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer rumours

It has been a mixed start to the season for Man Utd, as they have won and lost two of their opening four league games. That has put pressure on Ten Hag, as the Dutchman was considerably backed by the club’s board during the summer transfer window.

Despite adding five players to the squad during the summer, the Red Devils appear to have their eye on potentially more arrivals in the new year.

Man United are said to be admirers of AS Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports from last week. The Brazilian is being looked at by Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and United, with the Blues leading the way as things stand. The Ligue 1 side are looking for around €35-40 million, which is roughly £29-35 million, and for United, Vanderson may be seen as an upgrade to Diogo Dalot.

As well as looking to sign Vanderson, United are also keeping a watchful eye on Martin Baturina of Dinamo Zagreb. The midfielder was linked with a move to Leeds United in the summer, but he didn’t move as he was against the transfer. Now Man United have been watching the player in the recent international break and are keeping an eye on him while playing for Zagreb. As United eye Vanderson and Baturina as potential targets, they have also identified another player they may look to sign.

Man Utd eye move to sign "unstoppable" forward

According to a report from Spain relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester United are also interested in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi. The report states that as well as United being interested, they also face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old, who has been described as being “unstoppable” by football analyst Ben Mattinson, joined Dortmund in the summer of 2022 from RB Salzburg and has impressed in Germany since.

The winger is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2027 but is now being mentioned with a possible move away, with United one of the sides interested in the player. Adeyemi may be considered a possible replacement for Antony, who was linked with a move to Fenerbahce in recent weeks and has seemingly fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, so much so that he has hardly featured this season.

Karim Adeyemi's Borussia Dortmund stats Apps 70 Goals 16 Assists 10

Adeyemi has earned some significant praise during his time with Dortmund, with the German really impressing with his natural pace, with his fastest record being 36.30 km/h, which is faster than current Manchester United player Marcus Rashford, who currently stands at 35.71 km/h.

Adeyemi has made an excellent start to this 2024/25 Bundesliga season, as he’s scored two goals and grabbed one assist in three games. He will be looking to keep that going this week as Dortmund get their Champions League campaign underway, and who knows, a move to Old Trafford could be one to watch in 2025.