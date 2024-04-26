After Manchester United’s lucky victory over Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup on Sunday, each game between now and the end of the season will be vital for Erik ten Hag.

At two points during Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over Sheffield United, the Red Devils trailed twice to the visitors, and a defeat would’ve been the final nail in the coffin for the Dutchman.

Luckily, Bruno Fernandes was on call to save his boss and his teammates from embarrassment yet again, as United eventually pulled away.

But the consensus amongst the media is still that Ten Hag’s figure as United manager is extremely uncertain, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanting a more attractive brand of football.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a potential replacement for the former Ajax coach, who’s been extremely impressive this season.

Man Utd’s search for a new manager

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Ruben Amorim is under 'serious consideration' to replace Ten Hag this summer.

The Sporting CP coach is currently one of the most talked-about managers on the planet, having been heavily linked with Liverpool and West Ham recently.

It’s reported that despite Ratcliffe drawing up a list of multiple managers, the Portuguese boss is at the top of that list.

What may give the Red Devils an advantage over some of their competitors is that Amorim’s release clause comes down to as little as £8.6m this summer, as United fall under the bracket of an ‘elite club.’

How Amorim compares to Ten Hag

The hype surrounding Amorim’s name is well and truly real, and based on the way his Sporting side has been playing this season, it’s no wonder teams are desperate to bring him in.

The 39-year-old is far from the most experienced of coaches in Europe, but his brand of football enables him to win games, which is the most important factor for a club like Man United.

Since moving to the Lisbon giants after just 13 games in charge of Braga, the in-demand boss has an incredible record, winning 146 matches in 208 games.

This season, he boasts even better statistics, winning 37 of his 49 matches in charge across all competitions and losing just five times, which is 12 fewer defeats than Ten Hag this season.

Amorim's Sporting vs ETH's MUFC 23/24 League Stats Stats Sporting MUFC Goals (per game) 2.9 1.5 Goals conceded (per game) 0.9 1.5 Clean sheets 13 8 Shots (per game) 16.3 14.4 Possession 58.5% 50.6% Goal kicks (per game) 5.9 8.8 Big chances (per game) 3.4 2.1 Via Sofascore

However, as you can see by the table above, Amorim seems to have a more drilled side that knows how to play their individual role perfectly, hence the fact that they’re on track to win the Liga Portugal.

Despite prioritising strong defensive foundations, as shown by their 13 clean sheets and 27 goals conceded in 30 games, the former Braga boss has developed the perfect balance.

Sporting are by far the top scorers in Portugal this season, netting an incredible 2.9 goals per game, 1.4 more than United, which makes his side extremely difficult to defeat.

His 3-4-2-1 formation is one of the main reasons for this, with ball-playing stars all over the field enabling him to give freedom to the players in possession, which makes him “like Ange Postecoglou,” according to former Sporting ace Pedro Porro, in terms of his “ambition” and a “clear identity.”

The last point is particularly relevant to Man United - who also reportedly have Postecoglou on their shortlist - at this moment, with Ten Hag’s lack of approach and style being a "real concern" for legendary former United captain, Roy Keane.

A change of system would mean that new signings would have to be a guarantee, but there’s no doubt that Amorim has the potential to return the glory days to Old Trafford with the backing of the new ownership.