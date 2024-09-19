Manchester United face a Premier League battle to sign a Brazilian international midfielder, according to a new report. It has been a good week for the Red Devils, as they got back to winning ways against Southampton last weekend and secured their place in the next round of the Carabao up in emphatic style on Tuesday night. But they are not resting on their laurels and already have their eye on signings for 2025.

Man Utd chasing new midfield targets

In a new update, United are in a Premier League battle to sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. The former Red Devil is in the final year of his contract, and United, along with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, are keen to snap him up.

The Magpies are seen as outsiders to land Gomes, meaning United and Spurs are in the driving seat to land the player, who would count towards a homegrown quota. The interest from Old Trafford is said to be driven by manager Erik ten Hag, who has tasked the scouting department to keep an eye on Gomes and see if he can adjust to their style of play.

The 24-year-old would look to get a substantial pay rise, with this report stating that he wants around £150,000 on any new contract he signs. But Gomes isn’t the only midfielder that United are looking to sign, as they have also been linked with Leon Goretzka in recent days, given his unhappy situation at Bayern Munich.

But United might be in the market for a younger defensive option than Goretzka, and that is why they have turned their attention to a 25-year-old Bazil international.

Man United eyeing Ederson as possible Casemiro replacement

According to TNT Sports in Brazil, relayed by Caught Offside, United are continuing to chase Atalanta midfielder Ederson. This comes as the Red Devils were linked with the player during the summer and were said to have made an offer of £43 million to sign Ederson, but it was turned down.

This new update states that as well as United, Newcastle are also eyeing a deal for Ederson, who has been described as a “machine” by football writer Carlo Garganese in the past. Ederson has shown interest in a move to England before, and according to this report, that could give the Premier League duo the edge when it comes to signing him, as Barcelona and Juventus are also keen.

Ederson's Atalanta stats Apps 95 Goals 8 Assists 3

Ederson, who is said to be on a yearly salary of 2,560,000 euros, which is roughly £2.1 million, has been with the Serie A side since July 2022. The midfielder has been a key player for Atalanta in that time, helping them finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League, winning the Europa League last term. Ederson’s form has also earned him international recognition, as he’s been capped twice by Brazil in recent years.

Ederson's arrival at Old Trafford may be seen as a possible long-term replacement for Casemiro, who was linked with a move away in the summer. An exit still looks possible, as he will likely fall behind Manuel Ugarte in the club's midfield pecking order.