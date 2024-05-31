The 2023/24 season came to a perfect end for Manchester United last Saturday, after they beat their biggest rivals, Manchester City, in the FA Cup final. It was not an easy campaign for the Red Devils, but it finished in an ideal way.

Goals from academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo sealed the win for Erik ten Hag’s side, who played very well outside of that. It was a resolute defensive showing, and they held out well against a relentless City onslaught, despite a late goal from Jeremy Doku.

It was a victory that secured United European football for the 2024/25 season, which they did not manage to do via the Premier League. Ten Hag’s men finished eighth in the top flight and needed their cup final win to knock Chelsea into the Europa Conference League, and Newcastle out of Europe altogether, with United claiming Europa League football.

It has given United a platform to build off ahead of the next campaign, at the very least. With continental football secured for another season, it helps them attract bigger names in the transfer market, as they look to develop the squad ready for an improved campaign next term. Already, the Red Devils have been linked to one highly-rated youngster.

Man Utd looking to sign Serie A defender

The player in question here is AS Roma’s on-loan defender Dean Huijsen, whose parent club is Italian giants Juventus. He has been a revelation at the heart of Roma’s defence this season and could depart parent club Juve this summer, with United one of the teams sniffing around.

According to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey, United are one of the sides interested in signing the 19-year-old Spain under-21 international, who has already represented the Netherlands at youth level, having been born in Amsterdam.

Indeed, they will certainly face competition for Huijsen’s signature should they pursue him during the summer window. As Bailey explains, there are several Premier League clubs who 'have asked to be kept informed' on any transfer movement regarding Huijsen.

As per the report, Newcastle United and Chelsea have previously enquired about the youngster. However, this summer United, as well as Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur, have also shown an interest in bringing Huijsen to their respective clubs. A price has not yet been rumoured.

How Huijsen and Jarrad Branthwaite compare

19-year-old Huijsen is not the only young centre-back United have been linked to this summer. As per a recent report from Natasha Everitt of TalkSport, the Red Devils are 'confident' of wrapping up the signing of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, as well as Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

However, it would be an expensive deal to do, with Everton potentially asking United for £75m, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN. This could lead United to turn their attention to signing Huijsen, who would not be a bad alternative. His manager at Roma, Daniele De Rossi, described him as someone who can “become one of the best players in the world”, which suggests he would be a good signing for United.

When Huijsen went on loan to Roma in the second half of the season, he became an important fixture in the side for I Giallorossi. He played 13 times for the Serie A side, managing to get on the scoresheet twice, and registering one assist. He was also part of four clean sheets in Italy's top-flight.

Huijsen 2023 Serie A stats for Roma Stat Figure Games 13 Mins 519 Clean Sheets 4 Goals 2 Assists 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

Huijsen is a confident carrier of the ball, and, as per FBref, averages an incredible 56.03 carries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 2% of centre-backs in Serie A. This shows how much he oozes confidence on the ball.

Not only that, the 19-year-old is a good box defender and averages 4.66 clearances per 90 minutes which ranks him in the top 15% amongst Serie A centre-backs. As per SofaScore, Huijsen also makes an average of 1.8 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Comparatively, as per Fbref, Branthwaite averages 4.71 clearances per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 29% of Premier League centre-backs, although his 5.2 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, according to SofaScore, is much better than Huijsen’s numbers.

Factoring in Branthwaite’s cost, the signing of Huijsen - who is valued at just €10m (£9m) by CIES Football Observatory - would certainly make a good alternative deal for United. He is clearly highly thought of by legends like De Rossi and has the potential to become the next iconic centre-back at Old Trafford.